Open in App
Chatham County, GA
See more from this location?
WSAV News 3

Chatham County judge releases media order for Leilani Simon case

By Brett Buffington,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SIq4r_0lEYhFIw00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV now has more of an understanding about what cameras will be allowed to show inside the courtroom as Leilani Simon’s murder case continues towards a trial.

A Chatham County judge has handed down a media order with specific instructions.

The order includes 15 guidelines that journalists covering the case must follow – with an understanding that reporters and photographers will have to agree to these rules, ask in advance for permission to bring cameras into hearings, and possibly be required to work together for pool coverage.

A few unique rules include not being able to display videos or pictures of Leilani Simon in body restraints such as handcuffs. The media also isn’t allowed to show the faces or reactions of Simon’s family or show Leilani Simon speaking with her lawyers.

WSAV’s Investigative Unit reported Thursday that after more than 100 days in the Chatham County jail, Leilani Simon is asking for a superior court judge to grant her a bond.

Simon is accused of beating her 20-month-old son Quinton last October and putting his body in a trash dumpster at a nearby mobile home park.

She’s facing 19 charges, including murder and lying to police.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Savannah, GA newsLocal Savannah, GA
Chatham County PD makes 2nd arrest in April 2022 homicide
Savannah, GA5 days ago
Russell Laffitte asks for new trial; bases request on Alex Murdaugh’s testimony
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Driver arrested in Savannah hit-and-run that seriously injured pedestrian
Savannah, GA5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Girlfriend of Buster Murdaugh files second police report
Hilton Head Island, SC6 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL4 days ago
Jeff Thomas dead at 35: Top model and influencer dies in suspected suicide after ‘falling from his Miami apartment’
Miami, FL19 hours ago
Missing elderly woman located
Savannah, GA6 days ago
Georgia Man Crushed to Death While Trying to Steal Catalytic Converter: Police
Savannah, GA3 days ago
Florida woman calls for ‘Sugar Daddy Appreciation Day’ at board meeting
Boca Raton, FL4 days ago
Savannah woman charged with DUI after I-16 crash involving GSP
Savannah, GA21 days ago
This Huge Flea Market in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Flea Markets in the Entire State
Augusta, GA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy