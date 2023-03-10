Open in App
Washington, DC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
San Diego Union-Tribune

Offensive linemen, veteran QB top Commanders shopping list

By The Associated Press,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G6ZPC_0lEYgoFi00

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS (8-8-1)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB Carson Wentz, S Bobby McCain, QB Taylor Heinicke, G Wes Schweitzer, G Trai Turner, WR Cam Sims, DE Efe Obada, C Tyler Larsen, LB Jon Bostic, C Nick Martin, S Jeremy Reaves, LB Cole Holcomb

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LB Khaleke Hudson, RB Jaret Patterson, LB Milo Eifler, CB Rachad Wildgoose

NEEDS: The offensive line could use an overhaul, and while some of that could come in the draft, there are enough holes to fill that it needs to start in free agency. Sam Howell goes into offseason workouts as the starting quarterback, but Washington will almost certainly sign a veteran to push the 2022 fifth-round pick. Whether it's bringing back Holcomb or otherwise, linebacker depth must be addressed, and the Commanders could use another cornerback.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $15.5 million

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NFL world buzzing over blockbuster Cowboys trade
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Surveillance Video
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Baker Mayfield agrees to 1-year deal with NFC team
Tampa, FL11 hours ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA23 hours ago
Jeff Thomas dead at 35: Top model and influencer dies in suspected suicide after ‘falling from his Miami apartment’
Miami, FL19 hours ago
Taylor Parker is one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row, and the judge wasted no time sending her there immediately
Simms, TX1 day ago
Broncos continue upgrades by signing special teams ace
Denver, CO3 hours ago
Chargers agree to terms with Morgan Fox, release Matt Feiler
Los Angeles, CA1 hour ago
Packers re-sign CB/KR Keisean Nixon, TE Tyler Davis
Green Bay, WI5 hours ago
AP source: Eagles, DT Fletcher Cox agree on 1-year deal
Philadelphia, PA4 hours ago
Mike Shildt finds peace, satisfaction in role(s) with Padres, looks forward to another chance to manage
San Diego, CA1 day ago
AP sources: Broncos get McGlinchey, Powers, Allen, Stidham
Denver, CO2 days ago
Padres notes: Jose Azocar making powerful case to make roster; Drew Pomeranz's progress
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Bucs' Keller gets opening day nod -- and a bottle of bubbly
Pittsburgh, PA5 hours ago
Report: MLB closer to streaming Padres games as Bally Sports prepares to file for bankruptcy
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Bucks beat Suns, clinch playoff berth with 50th victory
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Son of Lindsay Davenport is upcoming junior tennis player
Indian Wells, CA3 hours ago
Porter scores 27 points, Rockets beat short-handed Lakers
Los Angeles, CA29 minutes ago
O'Ward not dwelling on issue that cost win in IndyCar opener
Saint Petersburg, FL3 hours ago
Embiid has 36 points and 18 rebounds, 76ers top Cavs 118-109
Cleveland, OH47 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy