Open in App
May need paid subscription
San Diego Union-Tribune

Nacho Elvira finishes strong to lead Kenya Open by 1 shot

5 days ago

Nacho Elvira finished with two birdies and an eagle Friday to take a one-shot lead into the weekend at the Kenya Open.

The Spaniard's sparkling final three holes in the second round at Muthaiga Golf Club — capped with an eagle three on No. 18 — saw him move to 10 under and seize the lead from a trio of players who were in the clubhouse at 9 under.

Elvira's 6-under 65 put him just ahead of Nick Bachem, Ryo Hisatsune and Jayden Schaper.

Hisatsune had the round of the day and the lowest score of the tournament so far when he carded an 8-under 63 with 10 birdies. It could have been even better if not for bogeys on No. 3 and No. 14.

Bachem made four birdies in a 67 and Schaper had seven birdies and only one dropped shot in his 65.

First-round co-leader John Catlin of the United States slipped down into a tie for fifth at 8 under with a 70, with his second round spoiled by two bogeys in his last four holes.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ja Morant And His Sister Were Involved In An Incident At A Girls High School Volleyball Game
Memphis, TN1 day ago
NFL world buzzing over blockbuster Cowboys trade
Dallas, TX1 day ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA23 hours ago
Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Surveillance Video
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Jeff Thomas dead at 35: Top model and influencer dies in suspected suicide after ‘falling from his Miami apartment’
Miami, FL19 hours ago
Taylor Parker is one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row, and the judge wasted no time sending her there immediately
Simms, TX1 day ago
Mike Shildt finds peace, satisfaction in role(s) with Padres, looks forward to another chance to manage
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Son of Lindsay Davenport is upcoming junior tennis player
Indian Wells, CA3 hours ago
Report: MLB closer to streaming Padres games as Bally Sports prepares to file for bankruptcy
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Titans place 2nd-round tenders on Teair Tart, Aaron Brewer
Nashville, TN5 hours ago
Sinkhole closes part of Route 78; repairs to take as long as 4 days
Oceanside, CA26 minutes ago
Bucks beat Suns, clinch playoff berth with 50th victory
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Porter scores 27 points, Rockets beat short-handed Lakers
Los Angeles, CA29 minutes ago
Chargers agree to terms with Morgan Fox, release Matt Feiler
Los Angeles, CA1 hour ago
Heat get rare easy win, roll past Grizzlies 138-119
Memphis, TN1 hour ago
Packers re-sign CB/KR Keisean Nixon, TE Tyler Davis
Green Bay, WI5 hours ago
Broncos continue upgrades by signing special teams ace
Denver, CO3 hours ago
Bucs' Keller gets opening day nod -- and a bottle of bubbly
Pittsburgh, PA5 hours ago
Capitals tie it late, come back to beat Sabres in shootout
Buffalo, NY1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy