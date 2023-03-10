6 Topeka-area basketball teams competed at state. Here's how they finished.

The last state tournament for the high school winter sport season in Kansas concluded this week.

Six teams — Hayden girls (4A), Highland Park boys (5A), Highland Park girls (5A), Seaman girls (5A), Silver Lake girls (3A) and Washburn Rural girls (6A), represented the Topeka-area schools at state.

Here's how they did.

More: Kansas high schools play state basketball tournaments this week. Here's what to know.

Hayden girls

The No. 7 seed Hayden girls (15-8) season ended in the first round of the state tournament on Thursday against No. 2 McPherson (21-2), 65-41.

Sophomore Kaliya Fulton led the team with 12 points and 2 steals, sophomore Brylee Meier scored 7 points and added 4 rebounds. Junior Lauren Sandstrom had a team-high 7 rebounds.

More: Hayden girls basketball finding success with frontcourt duo: 'It's our time to lead'

A team that finished .500 last season had seven more wins than losses, and it's got a lot of pieces to continue to build with.

After returning the majority of its experience this season and with just two seniors departing, this year's team started three sophomores and two juniors for the majority of the year.

"We're very excited and it's not just because of the talent we have coming back," said coach Carvel Reynoldson. "Our team is so close and the girls listen. They work hard and they did everything we asked of them this year. I really appreciate them."

Highland Park boys

The No. 1 seed Highland Park boys finished the year 24-1, placing third in the state.

On Thursday, Highland Park defeated No. 8 Basehor Linwood (9-14), 60-49.

On Friday, Highland Park fell to No. 4 Andover (22-2), 55-54, in the state semifinals.

Highland Park led 21-14 after the first quarter, 37-31 going into halftime and 48-43 after three quarters.

More: Highland Park basketball's family ties run deep with team set to make state tournament run

Highland Park looked to run clock in the fourth quarter and Andover would score the game's last seven points to come away with the 55-54 win after a free throw with .5 seconds left put Andover ahead.

"We've been kind of harping on those things all year long, just the little things," said coach Mike Williams. "The details, games are won, especially at this time of the year, in the details of the game. Take nothing away from our guys, man. They competed and they stuck in there. That was a crazy big moment.

"They gave themselves opportunities to put a team away and move on, but we just came up a little bit short."

Highland Park would defeat No. 3 Hutchinson (22-3) on Saturday, 79-46, to secure a third-place finish.

Senior Jahmir Kingcannonhad a game high 22 points on 5-6 shooting from behind the arc. Seniors Ketraleus Aldridge (16) and Tre Richardson (14) combined for 30 points.

"I'm thankful for all six of those (seniors)," said Williams on Friday. "And the other guys that came before them and then our current guys right now.

"But this specific senior class has caused us to change as well as bring back tradition. It was been awesome over the course of the year to get the messages and phone calls and to see not just Highland Park people but people from Topeka, they're coming out and supporting."

Highland Park girls

A magical season for the No. 5 Highland Park girls (19-4) came to a close on Wednesday against No. 4. St. Thomas Aquinas (20-3), 66-22.

Down a starter and facing a perennial power in its first trip to state since 2012, St. Thomas Aquinas had too much firepower for the Lady Scots.

More: Highland Park girls basketball continues to build culture in year two with new staff

A substate title, an undefeated conference season and no seniors on the roster means this group and program still has a lot of growth in them after being winless just two seasons ago.

"This season was a season to remember," said coach Rob Brown "We knew it was gonna be a tough task. It's a team that's been here 30 times in a row.

"We're gonna have a big offseason. To be the best, you have to beat the best. We've seen the best, (now) we're gonna go into the offseason and work hard."

Seaman girls

The 5A No. 1 seed Seaman girls basketball team (21-2) saw its season come to a close on Wednesday against No. 8 St. James Academy (18-5), 65-42.

A 20-0 run for St. James Academy between the first and second quarters put them firmly in control, too much for Seaman to overcome in the second half.

Freshman Maddie Gragg led the team with 10 points followed by sophomore Jaida Stallbaumer (9) and junior Taylin Stallbaumer.

Sophomore Anna Becker had 8 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals.

After crossing the 20-win threshold for the second year in a row, the team will bring back the majority of its rotation with just two seniors graduating.

More: Seaman girls basketball seniors play key roles for top seed in 5A state tournament

The early exit hurts but doesn't change how coach Matt Tinsley feels about this group.

"We didn't have our best game and that's too bad," said Tinsley. "That's not going to change our season. We still had a great run. The girls are hurt, which means they invested a lot into it. It should hurt if you put a lot of time and effort and sacrifice regardless of the outcome.

"They were the better team and they won the game. That's gonna make us even hungrier for next year. They did the best they could, and we're gonna learn from it and we don't want to feel like this again. We want to get back here next year."

Silver Lake girls

The No. 3 seed Silver Lake girls basketball team (23-3) followed up third-place finish with another top four finish at state, falling to No. 1 Phillipsburg (24-1) on Saturday, 58-45.

Silver Lake defeated No. 6 Santa Fe Trail (23-3) on Wednesday, 72-41.

Trailing 13-9 after the opening frame, a 32-point second quarter explosion put them in control, giving them a 41-21 halftime lead.

Junior McKinley Kruger had a team high 20 points with freshman Kailyn Hanni adding 14.

More: Family ties run deep for Silver Lake girls basketball, which hopes to capture state title

Silver Lake would fall to No. 2 seed Goodland (24-0) on Friday, 54-51, before Saturday's loss to Phillipsburg.

"Seasons that end in this arena are special, regardless of the outcome," said a statement posted on the team's Twitter account on Saturday. "Disappointing weekend but what an unbelievable group of young women. They competed with heart, toughness and represented our school and community with class."

Washburn Rural girls

The No. 5 seed Washburn Rural girls basketball team (17-5) defeated No. 4 Lawrence (18-5) on Thursday, 58-49, to begin their state title defense.

Seniors MaRyah Lutz (19), Chloe Carlgren (14) and Brooklyn DeLeye (11) combined for 44 of the team's 58 points.

More: Washburn Rural senior Chloe Carlgren relishes state tournament run

Washburn Rural would defeat No. 8 seed Blue Valley (16-7), who upset No. 1 Shawnee Mission South, on Friday, 51-39, to advance to the state title game against No. 3 Blue Valley North.

On Saturday, Washburn Rural fell to Blue Valley North, 35-34, in the 6A state title game.

DeLeye led the team with 14 points and 12 rebounds, Carlgren added 8 points and 10 rebounds and sophomore Tenly Bunck finished with 7 points.

Blue Valley North took the lead on a free throw late and Washburn Rural had a chance for a basket, but the shot fell short.

"I thought we had a decent look and I'd like to see if we could have gone to the free throw line in that case," said Bordewick. "I really felt like there was some contact but you have to adjust. They didn't call it. We have to live with that.

"There's no way we should be here. There's just no way and after Zoe went down that was a huge blow. It's a credit to our seniors and the leadership and mentorship that they gave our younger ones. And the younger ones for the work ethic and desire to get to this point."

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: 6 Topeka-area basketball teams competed at state. Here's how they finished.