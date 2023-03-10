Open in App
Santa Fe, NM
ATC advances to its ever first championship game

By Bradley Benson,

5 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Academy for Technology and the Classics (ATC) and Texico played for the right to advance to the class 2A championship game early Friday morning. After a tightly contested battle, the Phoenix outlasted the Wolverines 44-42.

2023 state basketball tournament brackets

ATC only trailed for a total of 48 seconds, however part of that came in the final minute. Then, with the game tied at 42 with 8.7 seconds remaining, Julian Bernarino found Ryan Garcia under the basket for the game winning score.

ATC advances to the championship game on Saturday morning at 8 am against Pecos.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

