Daily Independent

Nacho Elvira finishes strong to lead Kenya Open by 1 shot

5 days ago

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Nacho Elvira finished with two birdies and an eagle Friday to take a one-shot lead into the weekend at the Kenya Open.

The Spaniard's sparkling final three holes in the second round at Muthaiga Golf Club — capped with an eagle three on No. 18 — saw him move to 10 under and seize the lead from a trio of players who were in the clubhouse at 9 under.

Elvira's 6-under 65 put him just ahead of Nick Bachem, Ryo Hisatsune and Jayden Schaper.

Hisatsune had the round of the day and the lowest score of the tournament so far when he carded an 8-under 63 with 10 birdies. It could have been even better if not for bogeys on No. 3 and No. 14.

Bachem made four birdies in a 67 and Schaper had seven birdies and only one dropped shot in his 65.

First-round co-leader John Catlin of the United States slipped down into a tie for fifth at 8 under with a 70, with his second round spoiled by two bogeys in his last four holes.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

