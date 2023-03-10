Open in App
Decatur, AL
WHNT News 19

DPD: Decatur woman found with fentanyl, paraphernalia after crash

By Maggie Matteson,

5 days ago

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A woman was found with fentanyl, drug paraphernalia after she was in a car crash on Sunday, according to the Decatur Police Department.

Officers with the Decatur Police Department (DPD) responded to a single-vehicle accident on Sunday, March 5.

According to DPD, when officers arrived they found Crystal Lea Davison, 27, of Decatur, injured. During the investigation, Davison was found to be under the influence of drugs.

An unknown quantity of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia were found in her possession. She was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital to be treated for her injury and released.

However, Davison was taken into custody and transported to the Morgan County Jail. She was charged with DUI of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, expired tag and open container. She is being held on a $2,900 bond.

