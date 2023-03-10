Open in App
The Detroit Free Press

Ford announces 1,100 cuts in Europe

By Phoebe Wall Howard, Detroit Free Press,

5 days ago

Ford Spain informed its union partners Friday that it plans to cut approximately 1,100 jobs at its Valencia plant because of changes to the vehicle lineup announced in 2022, the automaker confirmed.

The automaker had previously disclosed it would end production of the S-Max and Galaxy in April 2023. A combination of discontinuing products, forecast lower sales in Europe, a need to increase efficiency and a shift to electric vehicles, require workforce adjustment, Ford spokesman Ian Thibodeau told the Detroit Free Press.

The S-Max went on sale in June 2006, the Galaxy in 1995. Neither is sold in the U.S.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ykixn_0lEYctYx00

The Valencia plant will produce passenger vehicles based on the next-generation electric vehicle architecture, Thibodeau said.

"Ford is taking another step in its European transformation by announcing plans to resize its workforce," Thibodeau said. "Ford will work constructively with its union partners to reduce the impact of the separations on employees, their families, and the local community."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mIp62_0lEYctYx00

More: GM to make more job cuts, trim costs with voluntary separation offers

More: Ford’s Jim Farley addresses automaker’s financial struggles, plans to slash costs

More: Ford settles lawsuit alleging automaker targeted high-performing older workers

In mid-February, Ford Europe announced plans to slash 3,800 hourly and salaried jobs in Europe over three years, eliminating mostly people who work in product development, as the automaker pivots from gas-powered to electric vehicles (EVs).

This is the latest move that reflects Ford's talent transition from internal combustion engines to EVs and technology. In the near term, gas-powered vehicles subsidize electric vehicles that are not yet profitable .

Contact Phoebe Wall Howard: 313-618-1034 or phoward@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @phoebesaid.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Ford announces 1,100 cuts in Europe

