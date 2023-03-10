Open in App
Nashville, TN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Tennessean

Now that 2023 NFL Draft order is official, here's where Tennessee Titans are picking

By Nick Suss, Nashville Tennessean,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09fJ04_0lEYcQA000

The selection order for the 2023 NFL Draft is official.

The Tennessee Titans have six picks this year and, now that the NFL has announced teams' compensatory draft picks and readjusted the draft order accordingly, it's confirmed when and where they will be.

The Titans own their own picks in the first, second, third, fifth and seventh rounds and possess the Atlanta Falcons' pick in the sixth round following the 2021 trade for receiver Julio Jones. The Falcons own the Titans' fourth-round pick and the Los Angeles Rams have the Titans' sixth-round pick because of last offseason's trade for receiver Robert Woods.

MOCK DRAFT:2023 NFL Draft mock 2.0: How Tennessee Titans snag a starter for next 10 years

ESTES:Trade Derrick Henry? No, it's not a crazy idea for these Tennessee Titans

The NFL Draft runs from April 27-29 in Kansas City.

Tennessee Titans picks in 2023 NFL Draft

  • Round 1, overall pick No. 11
  • Round 2, overall pick No. 41
  • Round 3, overall pick No. 72
  • Round 5, overall pick No. 147
  • Round 6, overall pick No. 186 (from Atlanta)
  • Round 7, overall pick No. 228

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Ja Morant And His Sister Were Involved In An Incident At A Girls High School Volleyball Game
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Tennessee's Mr., Miss Basketball winners include 2024 top player in country, SEC signees
Murfreesboro, TN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NFL world buzzing over blockbuster Cowboys trade
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Baker Mayfield agrees to 1-year deal with NFC team
Tampa, FL11 hours ago
Tennessee Titans adding another former 49er in OL Daniel Brunskill | Report
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Tennessee Titans signing OT Andre Dillard, former first round draft pick | Report
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Tennessee Titans put 2nd-round tenders on restricted free agents Aaron Brewer, Teair Tart
Nashville, TN7 hours ago
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL1 day ago
A Black man was found dead after he told his mother he was being chased. Police said there's ‘no reason’ to suspect foul play.
Taylorsville, MS2 days ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA23 hours ago
Florida man serving 400-year prison sentence freed after being exonerated
Fort Lauderdale, FL1 day ago
Three grocery stores including Aldi begin closing their doors in days – see all the locations being shuttered up
Lower Burrell, PA1 day ago
Harry Hamilin’s Ex-Wife Nicollette Sheridan Says Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Producers Are “Desperate”; Knocking On Her Door
Beverly Hills, CA2 days ago
Jeff Thomas dead at 35: Top model and influencer dies in suspected suicide after ‘falling from his Miami apartment’
Miami, FL19 hours ago
Taylor Parker is one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row, and the judge wasted no time sending her there immediately
Simms, TX1 day ago
Tennessee Titans spending spree continues, signing free agent OLB Arden Key | Report
Nashville, TN23 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy