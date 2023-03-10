Rourke progressing as Ohio heads into spring practices

Many of the sports programs at Ohio University are either in the midst of a postseason run or just starting to get their season underway as fans turn their heads towards what’s currently new and exciting.

One thing will forever stand though. Football will always be king.

No other sport receives the same amount of interest and intrigue during its respective offseason. Football will always be the focal point of the sports world and the public will always be interested in what’s going on around the Bobcat football program, regardless of what the calendar says at the time.

As we’re sure hardly anyone has forgotten, Ohio is coming off of one of their best seasons in program history. The Bobcats won 10 games for only one of few times in the program’s history, made the Mid-American Conference Championship Game and ended the year with a victory at the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl.

The biggest question surrounding the program currently is the status of Kurtis Rourke. The star quarterback had his breakout campaign in 2022, throwing for 3,256 yards at a 69% rate while passing for 25 touchdowns compared to only four interceptions. He suffered a torn ACL during the end of the regular season and missed the final three games.

While the team will bring back a litany of significant talent that should set them up for another run at the MAC title, the questions begin and end with Rourke right now.

The Messenger got an opportunity to speak with head coach Tim Albin about the offseason and received an optimistic update on Rourke that should exude optimism into the Ohio faithful.

Rourke’s on the road

The status of Rourke has been a question ever since the injury occurred. Now a few months out of the season, we’re starting to see progress on his road to recovery.

“He’s ahead of schedule, he’s already throwing now. He’s doing seven-on-seven with the team. He’s obviously at every meeting so I think his spirits are great,” Albin said. “We spent some time talking with Joe Burrow’s personal trainer and our trainers just to see certain drills that Joe was doing and certain phases going through his surgery. It’s research for us to give Kurtis the best chance. The first practice, he threw balls for the whole practice. He’s just not doing any zig-zag running yet. He’s doing some straightforward things but we’re going slow with the running piece of this but he’s throwing the ball. On our pro day, on March 22, he’s going to be the quarterback. Those are all great signs.”

There seems to be only positive signs surrounding Rourke as spring practices are now upon us. Preseason camp is still months away, it’s completely understandable that Albin and his staff are still taking it slow with him. Running is an important aspect of his game, gaining 401 yards on the ground with four touchdowns, but they have ample time to allow Rourke to heal fully.

It’s incredibly important to note his involvement right now though. He seems to be fully back when it comes to throwing and everything else. The quarterback was free of a knee brace at practice this week, seemingly moving with ease.

In our first update since the end of the season, it seems as if Rourke is fully on his way back to being 100% and leading the Bobcats once again.

Offseason momentum

Tim Albin’s run as head coach of Ohio has been a complete whirlwind so far after his first two seasons. Just a year before having one of the more successful seasons in program history, the Bobcats were coming off a dismal 3-9 season where they went 1-5 at home.

It could be understandable that Albin would come out of the season a bit more relaxed and enjoy the offseason a little bit more, the coach and the program deserved it after the 2022 year.

To Albin, the records and past couldn’t mean a thing. It’s all about moving forward and focusing on the next season, something the head coach is trying to instill.

“My personality is to trust the process. That’s what we’re doing.”

Football in its entirety is a process. That process starts from the minute the previous season starts rather than the start of preseason camp. While it’s important to remember that fact and stay focused, it’s also a game. Winning is the most important thing on the field, but not the most important thing in football.

The whole process includes the journey with the players and the team. It’s more than just the competitive nature on the field. It’s now becoming time to get back into that process and Albin is just excited to be back on the field with them.

“I missed being around our guys,” The head coach bluntly put it. “Just getting around the guys and getting in that form has been very comforting, because you miss them.”

As previously mentioned, Albin is bringing back a ton of “his guys,” a majority of their offensive playmakers and some of their more significant defensive pieces are returning. Bringing back the continuity of a team that just went to the conference championship will be imperative towards repeating success for Ohio.

“Our goal is to be clicking on all cylinders at the start of the season,” he said. “We started clicking around conference time [last season] and our goal this year is going to be ‘Hey, let’s start the season with all three phases and get better at all three phases. That’s kind of what our mission is.”

While the season is still months away, the spring practices will provide us an opportunity into the Bobcat program and see how they’re preparing to defend a MAC East crown and hopefully improve off of it.