List reveals ten businesses in Vanderburgh County that pay the highest taxes

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A document filed by the Vanderburgh County government and the city of Evansville lists the highest assessed taxpayers for 2023.

CenterPoint (formerly Vectren) was the highest assessed on the list, paying $209,425,700 in total. CenterPoint was also the only taxpayer listed in the top ten with a state assessed tax amount.

Berry Plastics paid $121,130,360 in personal property taxes, which was the highest amount paid in personal property tax and over $45 million more than the second highest. GLP Capital/Aztar paid the highest amount of real estate tax, at $59,756,600.

The full list can be viewed below:

Taxpayer Real Estate Personal Property State Assessed Total Taxes Sigeco/Vectren $57,640,700 $15,504,970 $136,280,030 $209,425,700 Berry Plastics $27,371,900 $121,139,360 $0 $148,511,260 Mead Johnson $27,191,625 $73,227,600 $0 $100,419,225 GLP Capital/Aztar $59,756,600 $5,345,090 $0 $65,101,690 Old National Bank $50,325,100 $10,031,730 $0 $60,356,830 Eastland Mall $48,074,000 $558,090 $0 $48,632,090 Spurling Properties/Development/Mgt/Bros $46,784,700 $278,790 $0 $47,063,490 Interprop Funds (ALL) $44,276,800 $644,870 $0 $44,921,670 General Auto Outlet of Evansville $34,860,600 $0 $0 $34,860,600 Ameriqual $4,895,000 $25,504,195 $0 $30,399,195 Total $401,177,025 $252,234,695 $136,280,030 $789,691,750

