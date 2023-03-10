List reveals ten businesses in Vanderburgh County that pay the highest taxes

Berry Plastics paid $121,130,360 in personal property taxes, which was the highest amount paid in personal property tax and over $45 million more than the second highest. GLP Capital/Aztar paid the highest amount of real estate tax, at $59,756,600.
Taxpayer
Real Estate
Personal Property
State Assessed
Total Taxes
Sigeco/Vectren
$57,640,700
$15,504,970
$136,280,030
$209,425,700
Berry Plastics
$27,371,900
$121,139,360
$0
$148,511,260
Mead Johnson
$27,191,625
$73,227,600
$0
$100,419,225
GLP Capital/Aztar
$59,756,600
$5,345,090
$0
$65,101,690
Old National Bank
$50,325,100
$10,031,730
$0
$60,356,830
Eastland Mall
$48,074,000
$558,090
$0
$48,632,090
Spurling Properties/Development/Mgt/Bros
$46,784,700
$278,790
$0
$47,063,490
Interprop Funds (ALL)
$44,276,800
$644,870
$0
$44,921,670
General Auto Outlet of Evansville
$34,860,600
$0
$0
$34,860,600
Ameriqual
$4,895,000
$25,504,195
$0
$30,399,195
Total
$401,177,025
$252,234,695
$136,280,030
$789,691,750
