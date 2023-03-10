Open in App
Raynham, MA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Taunton Daily Gazette

'He's literally saved people's lives': Beloved Raynham K-9 Bear dies

By Kristina Fontes, The Taunton Daily Gazette,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wL7wL_0lEYYiSA00

'He's literally saved people's lives': Beloved Raynham K-9 Bear dies

Bear, a German shepherd from Hungary, died on Feb. 8 at age 14 inside Raynham Police Chief James Donovan's home, where Bear lived for most of his life, even after retiring from the Raynham Police Department in 2017.

"Not only was he a beloved member of our department, but he was also a member of my family, having grown up alongside my son and daughter," Donovan said.

Let's take a look at Bear's life and career, and the lives that he helped save.

Weather

Join us

Not one of our beloved digital subscribers yet? You can become one right now, and join the growing team of people dedicated to preserving great local news. It’s so easy — go to TauntonGazette.com/subscribenow and check out the options. For just a few cents a day, you get all-you-can-read local news, and you’ll be keeping local journalism alive in our community!

Right now, you can sign up for a digital subscription for 99 cents a month.

Check out all these stories and more at TauntonGazette.com. As always, we thank you for reading!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Raynham, MA newsLocal Raynham, MA
Massachusetts State Police add three suspected killers to Most Wanted Fugitive list
Boston, MA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fall River Shepherd Young at Heart Hopes to Bring Unconditional Love to Family [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Fall River, MA16 hours ago
MIT grad students rescue dog dumped in roadway following carjacking in Brookline, police say
Brookline, MA1 day ago
The Message Behind These Cups on This Route 195 Overpass in Dartmouth
Dartmouth, MA2 days ago
Police ID Pawtucket man killed in Mansfield crash
Pawtucket, RI6 hours ago
Police ask North Shore residents to review home security video amid ongoing search for missing girl
Rockport, MA1 day ago
Man shot, killed in New Bedford
New Bedford, MA1 day ago
Aunts take on Boston Marathon to honor baby born with 1 eye, Boston Children’s Hospital
Boston, MA2 days ago
Swansea police search for missing 16-year-old boy
Swansea, MA23 hours ago
Can SouthCoast Catholics Eat Corned Beef and Cabbage This St. Patrick’s Day?
Fall River, MA1 day ago
29-year old Fall River man gunned down while sitting in his car in New Bedford
New Bedford, MA1 day ago
Just One Station: Mass. family raising awareness about rare disease affecting newborns
Boston, MA3 days ago
Fall River man who assaulted elderly victims holding “Back the Blue” signs sent to jail
Fall River, MA1 day ago
Single New Bedford mom: “My son comes home hungry from school, because the food is nasty!”
New Bedford, MA5 days ago
Plymouth County double shooting leaves 14-year-old dead, 39-year-old in critical condition
Brockton, MA1 day ago
RI man killed in Mansfield crash
Mansfield, MA2 days ago
Meet Baxter: The Fun-Loving Young Coonhound Looking For Love!
Scituate, MA4 days ago
Massachusetts State Police: Rhode Island man killed, another seriously injured in Bristol County highway crash
Mansfield, MA2 days ago
School bus driver cited after crash in Fall River
Fall River, MA2 days ago
Shop Owners Beaten, Woman Hospitalized: Suspect Charged In Boston Attack
Boston, MA2 days ago
RI Firefighter EMTs Suspended for Failing to Treat Emergency Call Victim - Who Later Died
Pawtucket, RI2 days ago
DA: Boston woman charged with attacking 13-year-old boy at MBTA station
Boston, MA2 days ago
A Mother and Daughter Duo in New Bedford Is Decking Their Fake Tree Every Month in 2023
New Bedford, MA7 days ago
Police searching for missing 13-year-old from Dorchester
Boston, MA2 days ago
WATCH: School bus crashes into pole, building in Fall River
Fall River, MA2 days ago
Masshole smashes bus window after bus driver honks at him for blocking access to South Boston bus stop, police say
Boston, MA3 days ago
Dog Friendly Walking Trails | 12 Hidden Gems
Marshfield, MA3 days ago
Nor'easter is gone, but winter is not over yet
Boston, MA13 hours ago
Roslindale fire displaces family Saturday morning
Boston, MA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy