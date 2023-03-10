Glendale (Taylor's Version)? City changes name to honor Taylor Swift's Eras Tour launch

Glendale, Arizona, is changing its name to celebrate the launch of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at State Farm Stadium there.

There's no need to bother with change of address forms if you live in Glendale, though.

The Taylor Swift-themed rebrand is temporary and symbolic, taking effect on Friday and Saturday, March 17-18, the days Swift will be at State Farm Stadium as the first act in history to sell out two shows at that venue on a single tour.

Glendale will announce the name on Monday, having teased the news in a press release littered with Swift references, complete with a nod to "Bejeweled" in the subhead.

How Glendale teased renaming itself for Taylor Swift

" …Ready for it? ," the note began.

"Glendale is SO enchanted to meet Taylor Swift as she kicks off ‘The Eras Tour’ at State Farm Stadium that the city will be taking on a symbolic new name for March 17 and 18.

"There is no need to calm down , we’re fearless and doing something highly unusual to celebrate the fact that Taylor’s concerts start right here! We know all too well that she’s one of the most influential artists of her generation and we are writing our own love story for her and greeting every Swiftie in style !"

Of course, none of those lyrical reference sound like city names.

So what will Glendale call itself when the Eras Tour launches? Our vote goes to Glendale (Taylor's Version).

Also, you don't have to live in Glendale to be excited about Swift's concerts. Fans all over social media are sharing the fashion looks they're putting together for the big nights. Here's a look at Swifties' best Eras Tour outfits .

