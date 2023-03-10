Open in App
Bossier City, LA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Shreveport Times | The Times

Alligator found in Bossier City Park

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1leeYj_0lEYYc9o00

A Bossier City park is closed Friday due to an alligator on the premises.

Just before 11 a.m. Friday, Bossier City announced that the Field of Dreams Park located at 4714 Hazel Jones Road was immediately closed after an approximately four-foot alligator was located at the park.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has been contacted to assist the city in the removal of the alligator.

“The safety of our citizens and park’s visitors is a priority and we are taking the necessary steps to ensure there is no danger to the public,” said Mayor Tommy Chandler.

The city said the park will reopen once it is deemed safe for visitors. There is currently no timeline for its reopening.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Louisiana State newsLocal Louisiana State
Hottest Event for Plant Lovers in Shreveport Coming Up
Shreveport, LA23 hours ago
New Southern Classic location opening soon in Bossier City
Bossier City, LA1 day ago
How Many Mass Shootings Have Happened in Louisiana This Year?
Shreveport, LA23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Stoner Avenue renters continue to be forced out
Shreveport, LA1 day ago
Shreveport Woman Allegedly Pulls Gun During Parking Dispute
Shreveport, LA12 hours ago
Man reported missing in Shreveport
Shreveport, LA1 day ago
Several Bossier Vape Stores Busted For Selling to Underage
Bossier City, LA1 day ago
Severe Weather Threat Looming for Louisiana on Thursday
Lake Charles, LA20 hours ago
Shreveport Area Musician Fails to Turn Chairs on ‘The Voice’
Shreveport, LA16 hours ago
Stormy Thursday & frost or freeze weekend
Shreveport, LA1 day ago
Woman convinced her firstborn is missing
Bossier City, LA1 day ago
50 Cent Is Interested In Shreveport
Shreveport, LA1 day ago
Police searching for missing Webster Parish man last seen leaving home
Minden, LA4 hours ago
Alligator on the loose at Bossier City’s Field of Dreams Park; park closed
Bossier City, LA5 days ago
Shreveport rapper ‘Hurricane Chris’ found not guilty of second-degree murder
Shreveport, LA1 day ago
Cypress Baptist Church expands to a second campus
Shreveport, LA2 days ago
Boil advisory in place for portion of Bossier Parish
Haughton, LA1 day ago
Man leads police on 16-mile pursuit, guns seized
Campti, LA1 day ago
Coroner names woman who died after violent beating in Highland neighborhood
Shreveport, LA3 days ago
Shreveport man arrested in East Texas after multi-county pursuit
Shreveport, LA2 days ago
Argument escalates after woman reportedly pours acetone on victim’s face
Shreveport, LA1 day ago
Recall for Dog Food Sold in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas
Shreveport, LA1 day ago
Death of Shreveport woman puts spotlight on domestic violence
Shreveport, LA2 days ago
SPD searching for man missing since February
Shreveport, LA1 day ago
13-year-old boy scout saves family of 3 from drowning
Bossier City, LA1 day ago
Arkansas man arrested, accused of causing I-20 crash that fatally injured Kim Cannon
Shreveport, LA2 days ago
Shreveport police officer shortage grows
Shreveport, LA2 days ago
Man arrested in connection to beating of 80-year-old woman
Shreveport, LA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy