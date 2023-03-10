Alligator found in Bossier City Park

A Bossier City park is closed Friday due to an alligator on the premises.

Just before 11 a.m. Friday, Bossier City announced that the Field of Dreams Park located at 4714 Hazel Jones Road was immediately closed after an approximately four-foot alligator was located at the park.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has been contacted to assist the city in the removal of the alligator.

“The safety of our citizens and park’s visitors is a priority and we are taking the necessary steps to ensure there is no danger to the public,” said Mayor Tommy Chandler.

The city said the park will reopen once it is deemed safe for visitors. There is currently no timeline for its reopening.