Man arrested, charged in 2016 homicide of Rockford preschool teacher

An arrest has been made more than seven years after a preschool teacher was shot and killed during a home invasion in Rockford.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office announced Kahyal Merrills, 31, of Rockford, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Merrills allegedly broke into a home at 1305 Carbaugh Ave. in unincorporated west Rockford in January 2016. During the home invasion, Merrills allegedly shot two women.

One of the women, Treesa Wiley, 35, died from her injuries. The other victim has since recovered from her injuries.

"We are pleased to announce that this case has been charged, and justice will finally be served for the victim and her family," said Sheriff Gary Caruana.

The home belonged to the second victim, Kristal Scott, a friend of Wiley's.

Both women were sleeping in a bedroom when the side door to the home was forced open.

Wiley was killed by a single bullet. Scott, who was shot multiple times, called 911. Both women were preschool teachers at House of Grace Learning Center and Daycare in Rockford.

Misha Dockins, Wiley's best friend since their days as students at Auburn High School students, said Wiley would have celebrated her 43rd birthday on March 8. She said of the arrest, "We are thankful we can finally get closure, and she can get the Justice she deserves."

Authorities said community cooperation helped lead to the arrest of Merrills.

Police have not provided a potential motive for Merrills, who is being held in the Winnebago County jail.

Anyone with additional information about this case is being asked to contact the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office at 815-282-2600.