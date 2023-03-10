Open in App
Rockford, IL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Rockford Register Star

Man arrested, charged in 2016 homicide of Rockford preschool teacher

By Rockford Register Star,

5 days ago

An arrest has been made more than seven years after a preschool teacher was shot and killed during a home invasion in Rockford.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office announced Kahyal Merrills, 31, of Rockford, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Merrills allegedly broke into a home at 1305 Carbaugh Ave. in unincorporated west Rockford in January 2016. During the home invasion, Merrills allegedly shot two women.

One of the women, Treesa Wiley, 35, died from her injuries. The other victim has since recovered from her injuries.

"We are pleased to announce that this case has been charged, and justice will finally be served for the victim and her family," said Sheriff Gary Caruana.

The home belonged to the second victim, Kristal Scott, a friend of Wiley's.

Both women were sleeping in a bedroom when the side door to the home was forced open.

Wiley was killed by a single bullet. Scott, who was shot multiple times, called 911. Both women were preschool teachers at House of Grace Learning Center and Daycare in Rockford.

Misha Dockins, Wiley's best friend since their days as students at Auburn High School students, said Wiley would have celebrated her 43rd birthday on March 8. She said of the arrest, "We are thankful we can finally get closure, and she can get the Justice she deserves."

Authorities said community cooperation helped lead to the arrest of Merrills.

Police have not provided a potential motive for Merrills, who is being held in the Winnebago County jail.

Anyone with additional information about this case is being asked to contact the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office at 815-282-2600.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Rockford, IL newsLocal Rockford, IL
Rockford man found Not Guilty in heroin overdose death
Rockford, IL5 hours ago
Mom who survived Bolingbrook shooting has Rockford roots
Bolingbrook, IL2 days ago
See the Shanghai Circus in Rockford, free of charge
Rockford, IL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Six men charged for flatbed trailers, truck theft from Pecatonica business
Pecatonica, IL1 day ago
4 men wanted in $200K Pecatonica farm equipment theft
Pecatonica, IL1 day ago
Arrests made in thefts from UPS drop boxes in Ogle County
Oregon, IL1 day ago
Police: Two men arrested for breaking into Byron, Oregon UPS drop boxes
Byron, IL1 day ago
Man charged in road rage incident in Lake County
Wauconda, IL1 day ago
Suspect at mall ditched gun, tried to hide from cops in port-o-potty, DuPage County authorities say
Aurora, IL1 day ago
Two Persons Arrested for Reportedly Breaking Into UPS Drop Boxes
Oregon, IL1 day ago
Police: Oregon 16-year-old taken into custody for domestic battery
Oregon, IL2 days ago
One Arrested, One Hospitalized After Madison Fight Over Kitchen Appliance
Madison, WI1 day ago
Whitewater PD reveals more on baby whose body was found in field
Whitewater, WI2 days ago
Can I call the police if my neighbors are smoking weed?
Rockford, IL7 hours ago
Family honors the life of a Freeport woman killed in tragic crash
Freeport, IL2 days ago
Rockford residents left without a home after apartment fire
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Madison Police Find Car Involved In Deadly Hit & Run
Madison, WI2 days ago
Portion of Alpine Road to be named after Rockford Marine who died in Osprey crash
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Rockford casino donates to African-American resource center
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Sugar Grove Distributor Driver Fights Off Armed Vehicle Hijacker
Sugar Grove, IL4 days ago
Poplar Grove teens charged in string of car burglaries and thefts
Poplar Grove, IL5 days ago
Perryville Road bridge closing for $227M construction project
Cherry Valley, IL2 days ago
Rockford finally transforming downtown fountain into a splash pad
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Concentric in Rockford looks to fill more than 30 positions
Rockford, IL2 days ago
Freeport woman dies in Stephenson Co. crash
Freeport, IL6 days ago
Rockford residents can eat meat this St. Patrick’s Day, diocese says
Rockford, IL2 days ago
Police: Lee County woman stabbed victim with screwdriver, then fought officers
Dixon, IL7 days ago
Is Fritz’s Wooden Nickel frying up a victory?
Stillman Valley, IL2 days ago
Marijuana Tickets Up in Smoke
Madison, WI4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy