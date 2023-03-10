Open in App
Asheville, NC
106.3 WORD

Medical Helicopter crashes in WNC Mountains

By Rob Jones,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qhCW0_0lEYYVvb00

(Associated Press) - A patient and three crew members have survived after a medical transport helicopter crashed in Western North Carolina. Macon County Sheriff Brent Holbrooks says, the helicopter was traveling to Mission Hospital in Asheville, North Carolina, when it crashed around 7 p.m. Thursday.

The patient and crew were transported to hospitals for evaluation and treatment of minor to moderate injuries. Investigators were examining the wreckage to determine the cause of the crash.

Erlanger Health System in Tennessee, which operates LIFE FORCE medical transport helicopters, says it is the first crash in the program's 34-year history.

