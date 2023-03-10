Open in App
New Philadelphia, OH
The Times-Reporter

New Philadelphia High student disciplined after bringing knife, fake cap gun to school

By Advertise,

5 days ago

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ A New Philadelphia High student has been suspended for 10 days after bringing a weapon to school on Thursday morning.

According to a message sent out by Principal Trista Claxon, the student violated the code of conduct by using a vape on school property. During a search, weapons were also found in the student's possession.

The student had brought a knife, a fake cap gun, and a butane lighter to school, according to a report from the New Philadelphia Police Department.

"Authorities were immediately called and the student was escorted off campus," Claxon wrote in her message. "Please be assured that we take such incidents very seriously and that the student will be disciplined in accordance with our student code of conduct policies."

A report has been sent to the juvenile prosecutor to review for possible charges.

The student's age and grade were not released.

