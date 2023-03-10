5 of the best moments of Adam Thielen's career with Vikings

Thielen has some incredible moments to remember as a Viking.

From spitting out his turkey on national television and barking at Bill Belichick in New England, Adam Thielen has his fair share of memorable moments in the NFL.

He was on the field for the Minneapolis Miracle when Case Keenum hit Stefon Diggs for one of the most improbable walk-off touchdowns in football history – and he stood frozen alongside 60,000 Minnesotans when Blair Walsh missed a 27-yard field goal to lose in the playoffs.

The next memories Thielen makes will be with a new team, as the Minnesota Vikings released him on Friday , freeing up a little more than $6 million in cap space while bidding farewell to one of the best receivers in franchise history.

Thielen's journey with the Vikings started as a Randy Moss fan growing up in Detroit Lakes to starring at Division II Minnesota State University in Mankato, before doing the dirty work on special teams to earn a roster spot as an undrafted free agent with the Vikings in 2014. And when we think back to the greatest moments in Thielen's career, it starts on special teams.

1. Blocked punt for TD against Panthers

As a rookie in 2014 Thielen was on the field when the Carolina Panthers were punting on fourth down at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis – which served as the temporary home of the Vikings between the demolition of the Metrodome and construction of U.S. Bank Stadium. The then-24-year-old blocked the punt and returned it 30 yards for his first career touchdown.

2. Catch sets up win over Saints in playoffs

On Jan. 5, 2020 the Vikings were in New Orleans for a playoff game that went to overtime tied 20-20. In OT, Kirk Cousins hit Thielen for a 43-yard strike that put Minnesota inside the 5-yard line and set the stage for the walk-off touchdown pass to Kyle Rudolph. Thielen's catch:

3. Insane catch against the Saints

It was a random Week 8 game between the Vikings and Saints on Sunday Night Football. Minnesota lost the game 30-20, but one of the best Thielen highlights came when he reached over cornerback P.J. Williams' head and hauled in an incredible catch that will be featured in every Thielen highlight reel for eternity. The still shot is amazing.

4. Epic touchdown at Lambeau Field

It was Kirk Cousins's second game as Vikings quarterback and it went down as an all-timer against the Packers. Sure, it ended in a 29-29 tie after Daniel Carlson missed three field goals and was subsequently released, but the game never would've reached overtime if not for an incredible pass-and-catch between Cousins and Thielen.

Trailing 29-21 with under a minute to go, Cousins delivered a dime between two defenders to Thielen for a wild 22-yard touchdown. Cousins hit Stefon Diggs on the ensuing 2-point conversion to force overtime. The touchdown:

"I remember being exhausted because we were in a 2-minute for a couple of series in a row, where you're just on the ball and trying to score and get back in the game. We ran like a corner pump, and I actually cut the route pretty short because I didn't want to get collided into and then ran deep. Kirk just threw it in a little spot, and I didn't even see the safety. I just was trying to have late hands and let it drop over the corner's head and fall into the end zone, which worked out," Thielen said .

5. Long TD and Lambeau Leap

In 2016, Thielen's breakout year with the Vikings, he caught his first career touchdown against the Packers. It happened on a 71-yard bomb from Sam Bradford in Green Bay, with Thielen celebrating by doing the Lambeau Leap.

"I'll never forget this one because I almost dropped the ball before [crossing the goal line]. As I'm watching right now, I remember, 'Shoot, did I drop that before I went in the end zone?' I went back, grabbed the ball and got to do the Lambeau Leap, which I had wanted to do since I was a little kid, so I definitely smelled like beer after that game. I remember being poured on, which is actually amazing," Thielen said .

That game happened Dec. 24, 2016. The Vikings lost and were eliminated from the playoffs in the process, but Thielen had 12 catches for 202 yards and two touchdowns – the only 200-yard game of his career.