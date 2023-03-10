First Mexican-American woman in space gets her own Barbie doll

Echazarreta shared her mother’s reaction to the Barbie doll on TikTok which brought many to tears.
In the clip, Echazarreta comes up to her mother and tells her “Mamí, I have a surprise for you. Close your eyes,” and brings the doll in front of her. The moment her mom opens her eyes, tears began to flood and both share a tight, loving hug.
The video has gotten over 80k likes, with many commenting “proud mom” and “tears of a proud mom”, and many wondering when the dolls will be released.
Echazarreta commented back, “Tell Barbie you want it!! This is a special version for the campaign, but we need to tell them to put it out for everyone.”
The campaign also features:
Susan Wojcicki (United States): Longtime YouTube CEO
Anne Wojcicki (United States): Co-Founder and CEO of 23andME
Janet Wojcicki (United States): Professor of Pediatrics and Epidemiology at the University of California, San Francisco
Dr. Maggie Aderin-Pocock (United Kingdom): Space Scientist and Science Educator
Professor Dr. Antje Boetius (DE): Marine Researcher and Microbiologist
