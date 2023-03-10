Open in App
Harlingen, TX
See more from this location?
KTSM

First Mexican-American woman in space gets her own Barbie doll

By Mia Morales,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HERVe_0lEYXaM900

HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Katya Echazarreta, also known as the first Mexican-American woman to go to space, now has her very own Barbie.

In honor of International Women’s Day, Mattel, Inc. honored more than half a dozen STEM women leaders worldwide by creating their very own Barbie dolls.

Echazarreta is an electrical engineer from NASA, a space activities activist in Mexico, a Glamour Women of the Year, and in 2022 was selected to go to space out of 7,000 applicants worldwide.

Local nonprofit celebrates Women’s International Day

Echazarreta shared her mother’s reaction to the Barbie doll on TikTok which brought many to tears.

In the clip, Echazarreta comes up to her mother and tells her “Mamí, I have a surprise for you. Close your eyes,” and brings the doll in front of her. The moment her mom opens her eyes, tears began to flood and both share a tight, loving hug.

The video has gotten over 80k likes, with many commenting “proud mom” and “tears of a proud mom”, and many wondering when the dolls will be released.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CTye7_0lEYXaM900
    Echazarreta replying to a comment about the Barbie doll.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KZVaT_0lEYXaM900
    Comments reacting to Echazarreta TikTok video.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fLT1y_0lEYXaM900
    Comments reacting to Echazarreta TikTok video.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XMysL_0lEYXaM900
    Comments reacting to Echazarreta TikTok video.

Echazarreta commented back, “Tell Barbie you want it!! This is a special version for the campaign, but we need to tell them to put it out for everyone.”

The campaign also features:

  • Susan Wojcicki (United States): Longtime YouTube CEO
  • Anne Wojcicki (United States): Co-Founder and CEO of 23andME
  • Janet Wojcicki (United States):  Professor of Pediatrics and Epidemiology at the University of California, San Francisco
  • Dr. Maggie Aderin-Pocock (United Kingdom): Space Scientist and Science Educator
  • Professor Dr. Antje Boetius (DE): Marine Researcher and Microbiologist
  • Yinuo Li (China): Co-Founder of ETU Education
Circle K to offer 30 cents off per gallon

Barbie’s initiative is “seeing is believing”, to prove that girls can do anything and have young girls look up to female role models to build and maintain an interest in any career field.

“Women make up less than one-third of the STEM workforce and it’s proven that girls are systemically tracked away from STEM throughout their education,” Mattel, Inc. said in a release.

Mattel, Inc. added, Barbie will continue to highlight and recognize successful women in the industry from different backgrounds, nationalities, and professions.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
13-year-old girl taken from Texas found in locked shed in NC, sheriff says
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Woman passenger on motorcycle killed in crash along U.S. 54 in Otero County
Tularosa, NM1 day ago
Man sentenced to 16 years for attacking stepfather with hammer
Las Cruces, NM1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL1 day ago
A Black man was found dead after he told his mother he was being chased. Police said there's ‘no reason’ to suspect foul play.
Taylorsville, MS2 days ago
Florida man serving 400-year prison sentence freed after being exonerated
Fort Lauderdale, FL1 day ago
Leonardo DiCaprio Reportedly Spent 'Nearly the Entire Night' With This A-List Ex at the Oscars Pre-Party
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Three grocery stores including Aldi begin closing their doors in days – see all the locations being shuttered up
Lower Burrell, PA1 day ago
Jeff Thomas dead at 35: Top model and influencer dies in suspected suicide after ‘falling from his Miami apartment’
Miami, FL19 hours ago
Taylor Parker is one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row, and the judge wasted no time sending her there immediately
Simms, TX1 day ago
Crime of the Week: Woman injured after being shot at a bar
El Paso, TX3 days ago
Amber Alert for abducted 3-year-old girl from Deming, New Mexico lifted
Deming, NM10 hours ago
El Paso Police confirm the discovery of a body near Concordia Cemetery
El Paso, TX11 hours ago
Ohio 17-year-old accused of fatally shooting his father after altercation
Wooster, OH5 hours ago
Mass migrant crossing attempt was ‘senseless, irrational act,’ mayor says
El Paso, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy