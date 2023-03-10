Open in App
Cullman, AL
See more from this location?
The Cullman Tribune

An unexpected retirement: EES principal David Wiggins to retire after 17 years

By Noah Galilee,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27mrj3_0lEYXCMp00

CULLMAN, Ala. – East Elementary School Principal David Wiggins on Tuesday announced his retirement to staff and coworkers. Wiggins, who has been principal at the school for 17 years, is a community favorite, with a generation of kids getting one of his famous high-fives each morning (or a spirited elbow bump during the pandemic).

“Mr. Wiggins has been a staple at East for 17 years. The Board and I appreciate his dedication to the students and families of Cullman City Schools. We wish him the best of luck in his retirement and the next chapter of his life,” Cullman City Schools Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff said.

The announcement came as shock to many former students and employees.

“It’s true! After 17 years, I am retiring from East Elementary School. Serving as principal of EES has been both an honor and a joy. It’s time for a new adventure,” read a post from Wiggins on social media.

According to Kallhoff the job opening will be posted soon. Both he and the Board are hopeful of having a new principal in place by mid-summer.

“We will post the vacancy and begin the search for his replacement once we return from spring break,” said Kalloff. “Hopefully we can find the next principal of East Elementary School by mid-June.”

Copyright Humble Roots, LLC 2023. All Rights Reserved.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cullman, AL newsLocal Cullman, AL
Obituary: Gary Neal Hardman
Cullman, AL4 hours ago
Obituary: Georgia V. Peek
Cullman, AL1 day ago
Cullman County Schools announces partnership with Academy of Craft Training
Cullman, AL6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Apprenticeships offered in Early Childhood Education at Wallace State
Hanceville, AL2 days ago
Cold Springs High brings home state FCCLA award, multiple others
Bremen, AL3 days ago
Weekend crashes in Jackson County & Decatur both fatal
Decatur, AL2 days ago
East, West Elementary students host art show
Cullman, AL2 days ago
Obituary: Tommy Charles Bartlett (updated)
Double Springs, AL2 days ago
Obituary: Eugene Lavonne “Gene” Gilliland
Decatur, AL1 day ago
Hanceville Irish Festival returns this Saturday, March 18
Hanceville, AL1 day ago
Cullman Homeschool Connection hosts fused glass workshop
Cullman, AL4 days ago
ALGOP breaks record with Ron DeSantis dinner
Hoover, AL1 day ago
Athens woman leads Decatur Police on multi-county chase
Decatur, AL1 day ago
Former Alabama player Lawson Schaffer shares his thoughts on the Crimson Tide’s NCAA Tournament chances
Tuscaloosa, AL6 hours ago
Health Science Career Fair connects students to future employers
Hanceville, AL5 days ago
Granny Squares at Guy Hunt Library
Holly Pond, AL6 days ago
PREP BASKETBALL: ‘There is always room for improvement’: Holly Pond’s Blake Rickard talks sophomore season
Holly Pond, AL1 day ago
Large police presence outside Tarrant home
Tarrant, AL18 hours ago
PREP BASEBALL: Raiders roll over Holly Pond 20-7
Holly Pond, AL1 day ago
Fatal wreck near state line in Ardmore
Ardmore, TN2 days ago
Obituary: Robert Wayne Frazier
Haleyville, AL7 hours ago
Man Under Guard in Gadsden Area Hospital
Gadsden, AL2 days ago
Obituary: Jerry “Wormy” Wayne Covington
Haleyville, AL5 days ago
Obituary: William Earl “Bub” Childers
Blountsville, AL2 days ago
Obituary: Pamela W. Handley
Hanceville, AL1 day ago
Athens Mayor addresses city’s progress, Vine Street residents plea for help
Athens, AL4 days ago
Chief David Nassetta settling into new position
Cullman, AL7 days ago
Thompson Rents opening in Hanceville; Construction rental equipment available March 20
Hanceville, AL5 days ago
Obituary: Patsy June Whitten
Bear Creek, AL4 days ago
Tennessee man charged with shooting into occupied home in Limestone County
Loretto, TN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy