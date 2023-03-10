An unexpected retirement: EES principal David Wiggins to retire after 17 years

CULLMAN, Ala. – East Elementary School Principal David Wiggins on Tuesday announced his retirement to staff and coworkers. Wiggins, who has been principal at the school for 17 years, is a community favorite, with a generation of kids getting one of his famous high-fives each morning (or a spirited elbow bump during the pandemic).

“Mr. Wiggins has been a staple at East for 17 years. The Board and I appreciate his dedication to the students and families of Cullman City Schools. We wish him the best of luck in his retirement and the next chapter of his life,” Cullman City Schools Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff said.

The announcement came as shock to many former students and employees.

“It’s true! After 17 years, I am retiring from East Elementary School. Serving as principal of EES has been both an honor and a joy. It’s time for a new adventure,” read a post from Wiggins on social media.

According to Kallhoff the job opening will be posted soon. Both he and the Board are hopeful of having a new principal in place by mid-summer.

“We will post the vacancy and begin the search for his replacement once we return from spring break,” said Kalloff. “Hopefully we can find the next principal of East Elementary School by mid-June.”

