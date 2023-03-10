Elk County man charged for supplying drugs in overdose death, police say

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Elk County man is accused of providing drugs that led to the death of another person, police said.

Jesse Weis, 27, of Saint Marys, admitted to police when questioned that he was the one who gave the 24-year-old woman a bag of heroin/fentanyl for $20, according to the charges filed. An autopsy revealed she died of “acute multi-drug toxicity.”

In September, police said they were dispatched to a home along Neubert Street for a drug overdose. When they arrived at the home, they found the woman dead, and there were multiple empty bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl along with paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, there was a cell phone that had a Facebook conversation between Weis and the woman the night before the overdose, and in it, she said she was going to use the rest of her drugs and wanted to buy more the next day. Weis responded back saying he had a bag he could sell and the two decided to meet at Sheetz.

When investigators interviewed Weis, they said they were just interested in the woman’s dealer, but he allegedly responded by saying “I totally sold her bags, meaning I am the dealer,” police noted in the complaint. He also said he watched her use the drugs and that “she was fine” when he walked her home.

Weis also said during his interview that when he found out the woman died, he deleted all text messages between them, police said.

Weis faces multiple felony charges of drug delivery resulting in death, manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of a communication facility. He also faces misdemeanor charges of involuntary manslaughter, tamper with or fabricate physical evidence and additional drug ones.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

Weis is currently lodged in Elk County Prison unable to post his bail set at a monetary amount of $500,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 14.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.