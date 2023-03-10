Open in App
San Angelo, TX
See more from this location?
KLST/KSAN

SAPD and TGCS help recover 70 missing children in multi-agency operation

By Dusty Ellis,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04d9Xe_0lEYWBjZ00

SAN ANGELO, Texas ( Concho Valley Homepage ) — Homeland Security Investigations and multiple agencies, including the San Angelo Police Department and the Tom Green County Sheriffs’ Office, located and recovered 70 missing children as a part of a three-week operation in West Texas.

According to U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement, “Operation Lost Souls” ran from the end of April through mid-May 2022 in El Paso, Midland and Ector and Tom Green counties. The missing children ranged in age from 10 to 17 and included victims of sex trafficking and physical and sexual abuse.

Most of the children were found in West Texas, but some were located in the Dallas/Ft. Worth metroplex and the state of Colorado and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

“At the Department of Public Safety, teamwork is one of our core values,” said DPS Major Matthew Mull. “We are grateful for all of our law enforcement partners who participated in this operation and who work around the clock every day to protect our communities, including our youth.”

Assisting agencies included: HSI Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Attache Office, West Texas Anti-Gang Center, Texas Highway Patrol, El Paso Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service, FBI, El Paso County Constables, Socorro (Texas) Police Department (SPD), Department of Family and Protective Services, El Paso Independent School District Police Department, Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission, and the Juvenile Probation Department.

These agencies also assisted: San Angelo (Texas) Police Department, Tom Green (Texas) County Sheriff’s Office, Odessa (Texas) Police Department, Ector (Texas) County Sheriff’s Office, Ector County Independent School District Police Department, Midland (Texas) County Sheriff’s Office, Midland County Independent School District, Midland Juvenile Probation Department, Advocacy Center for Children of El Paso, Paseo Del Norte Center of Hope, the El Paso Center for Children, Midland Rape Crisis and Children’s Advocacy Center, Harmony Home Children’s Advocacy Center, Midland Memorial Hospital SANE Nurses, and Medical Center Hospital SANE Nurses.

If you have information about a human trafficking victim or information about this type of criminal activity, please contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Families of USW golf team still healing one year after tragedy
Hobbs, NM8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Migrant Pursuit ends in Central El Paso
El Paso, TX12 hours ago
Midland man sentenced to prison for 30 years for distributing meth
Midland, TX11 hours ago
FBI: Two migrants charged with assaulting a Border Patrol agent in El Paso
El Paso, TX1 day ago
El Paso Police confirm the discovery of a body near Concordia Cemetery
El Paso, TX11 hours ago
Border Patrol names new sector chief in El Paso
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Criminal Apologizes Before Running Away from San Angelo Police
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
Pursuit in El Paso ends in pickup truck crash on New Mexico roadway
El Paso, TX1 day ago
San Angelo police save suspect's life after dousing himself in gasoline, holding lighter
San Angelo, TX10 hours ago
Deranged Suspect Shot with Bean Bag After Dousing Himself with Gasoline
San Angelo, TX23 hours ago
AWOL Army vet arrested by Ector County Sheriff’s Office after high-speed chase
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Gov. Abbott says Texas National Guard soldiers blocked a surge of migrants at El Paso border
El Paso, TX1 day ago
CBP officer charged with using excessive force, falsifying records
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Two men arrested for east El Paso stabbing
El Paso, TX2 days ago
District Attorney Best Compelled to Explain 'Disappointing' Verdict in Murder Trial
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
MPD looking for missing person
Midland, TX2 days ago
Unsolved cases: Behind the Line Podcast with Odessa Crime Stoppers
Odessa, TX2 days ago
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer Indicted for Using Excessive Force and Obstruction of Justice
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Odessa women’s remains identified after missing for 39 years
Odessa, TX1 day ago
Theft, Assault & Pot Possession Arrests Top Sunday Bookings
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
Large group attempted mass entry at El Paso border crossing: CBP
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Crash Sends Equinox Driver to the Hospital
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
Crews extinguish fire at Odessa High School
Odessa, TX1 day ago
Donate blood for a free Chick-fil-a sandwich
San Angelo, TX11 hours ago
Odessa High School on fire
Odessa, TX1 day ago
19-year-old Midland man killed in rollover
Midland, TX2 days ago
Congresswoman Escobar responds to death of Army veteran outside El Paso VA Medical Center
El Paso, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy