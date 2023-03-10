Pee Dee man thinks he won $12 on lottery ticket, but really wins $100K

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Pee Dee man who thought he won $12 on a lottery ticket turned out to win $100,000, according to lottery officials.
The man purchased the winning Powerball ticket Feb. 13 at Pamplico Junction in Florence, officials said.
“At first I thought I only won $12,” the man said.
The man and his wife eventually figured out the ticket was worth $50,000. He eventually remembered he also spent the extra $1 on the PowerPlay, which made the ticket worth $100,000, according to lottery officials.
Pamplico Junction received $1,000 for selling the winning ticket.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
* * *
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13 . Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here . Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.
Comments / 0