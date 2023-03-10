Pee Dee man thinks he won $12 on lottery ticket, but really wins $100K

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Pee Dee man who thought he won $12 on a lottery ticket turned out to win $100,000, according to lottery officials.

The man purchased the winning Powerball ticket Feb. 13 at Pamplico Junction in Florence, officials said.

“At first I thought I only won $12,” the man said.

The man and his wife eventually figured out the ticket was worth $50,000. He eventually remembered he also spent the extra $1 on the PowerPlay, which made the ticket worth $100,000, according to lottery officials.

Pamplico Junction received $1,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13 . Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here .

