TFD: Fry's fire was intentionally set

Tucson Fire and Tucson police are investigating Tuesday's fire at Fry's as an arson.

A Tucson Fire spokesperson told KGUN 9 Friday that the fire was "intentionally set" and that TFD and TPD are working to identify those who are responsible.

The store, at 4036 N. First Ave., has reopened.

