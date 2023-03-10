Open in App
Tucson, AZ
TFD: Fry's fire was intentionally set

By Phil Villarreal,

5 days ago
Tucson Fire and Tucson police are investigating Tuesday's fire at Fry's as an arson.

A Tucson Fire spokesperson told KGUN 9 Friday that the fire was "intentionally set" and that TFD and TPD are working to identify those who are responsible.

The store, at 4036 N. First Ave., has reopened.

Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9 . He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

