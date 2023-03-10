Open in App
The Bergen Record

These North Jersey towns could see the most snow this weekend

By Liam Quinn, NorthJersey.com,

5 days ago
After a virtually snowless winter for most of the season, North Jersey is bracing for its second significant storm this month. With a wintry mix in the forecast beginning Friday night and continuing into Saturday, road conditions could be poor.

Slush mixed with rain could develop over the area Friday evening, said Jay Engle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. That could switch to pure snowfall later tonight and into Saturday morning, he said.

The amount of snow in the forecast varies by location, with as much as a half-foot expected in the northwestern corner of the state. Here are the predicted totals for some of the towns expected to see the biggest accumulations, according to the Weather Service:

  • Bergenfield: 2 inches
  • Bloomfield: 2 inches
  • Caldwell: 3 inches
  • Dover: 5 inches
  • Franklin: 4 inches
  • Florham Park: 2 inches
  • Hackensack: 2 inches
  • Hackettstown: 2 inches
  • Harrison: 2 inches
  • Hopatcong: 4 inches
  • Lyndhurst: 2 inches
  • Madison: 2 inches
  • Millburn: 1 inch
  • Morristown: 3-4 inches
  • Newark: 1.4 inches
  • Newton: 4 inches
  • New York City: 2.5 inches
  • Orange: 2 inches
  • Paramus: 3.3 inches
  • Ramsey: 4 inches
  • Ridgewood: 3 inches
  • Ringwood: 4 inches
  • Rutherford: 2 inches
  • Stanhope: 4 inches
  • Wantage: 4-6 inches
  • Washington (Warren County): 3 inches
  • Wayne: 3 inches
  • West Milford: 5.8 inches
