They’ve made Winnie the Pooh a murderer in new film. How dare they! | Opinion

I’m partial to Winnie the Pooh. Partial, too, to the other A.A. Milne characters who populate the fictional Hundred Acre Wood. From Tigger to Eeyore and Piglet, each exemplifies (and exaggerates) some very basic human traits. This is not, however, why Pooh holds a special place in my heart.

The bear in the red jacket was my oldest son’s companion for many years, effectively keeping closet-lurking monsters at bay. That son is now middle-aged, a father of three, with gray peeping through his beard, but every once in a while we joke about the snuggly bear’s strategically important job in his life.

So, I’m fairly certain he’d be appalled at the old bear’s newest role: murderer. In the recently released “Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey” movie, Pooh wields a machete and craves stuff no self-respecting cuddle toy would like. He leads an entourage that is neither wise nor unwittingly funny.

Here’s the premise: Christopher Robin has gone off to college and in his absence, Pooh and his pals, resenting this abandonment, morph into cannibals. They terrorize five young women who have rented a nearby vacation home. The New York Times critic calls it “disappointing” and “threadbare.”

No matter. The movie is actually raking in some dough. Though it cost only $100,000 to produce, it has already made almost $4 million since its release in February, according to Box Office Mojo.

How did this happen? Easy answer — copyright law. Though Pooh became famous under the direction of Disney’s marketing genius, the bear is much older than most of us realize. He was born in a 1926 book, which means he turned 95 years old last year. In the U.S., that’s how long copyright lasts. Hence, Pooh became a free agent, which, in turn, means anyone can portray the lovable bear for his own purpose.

Unfortunately, that means a disturbingly nefarious spin-off. The bear who spouted such amazingly simple wisdom — “A hug is always the right size” and “A day without a friend is like a pot without a single drop of honey left inside” — may now end up being remembered for his bloodlust instead of his obsession with honey.

If this breaks your heart, then brace yourself for more flinch-inducing changes. In the coming years, copyrights will expire on several of our most beloved characters. This year, for example, the Hardy Boys detective duo will enter the public domain. Mickey Mouse will follow in 2024, Pluto in 2025 and Donald Duck in 2029.

New careers await these beloved characters, and I don’t doubt that some enterprising filmmaker/producer/entrepreneur will jump at the chance to make a quick buck from their storied pasts. This is nothing new or uncommon. Walt Disney polished Pooh’s image when his company bought franchise rights in the 1960s.

As a writer, I understand how fictional characters can take on lives of their own. I also understand that, over the years, they may become something quite different than the author ever envisioned. I should know this better than most. My new novel, scheduled for release in May, reimagines the Dulcinea of “Don Quixote” fame.

Nevertheless, Winnie’s transformation has left me wondering about how we deal with change and challenges to our most admired darlings. After all, the publishing world is scrubbing clean some of our celebrated (and often troublesome) childhood stories.

In the case of wholesale alterations, do we gain anything by giving characters different, even evil personalities? Should some icons be left alone, to bask in the glory of their authors’ intentions? Must old fiction be altered to meet the demands and sensibilities of a different society?

I’m still muddling through the answers, but I can tell you that Winnie the Slasher has shattered my heart in so many jagged little pieces that it looks like a broken and unsalvageable honey pot.

Ana Veciana

Ana Veciana-Suarez writes about family and social issues. Email her at avecianasuarez@gmail.com or visit her website anavecianasuarez.com. Follow @AnaVeciana.