Hattiesburg, MS
WJTV 12

Police: Man tried to make $45K purchase with stolen identity

By Rachel Hernandez,

5 days ago

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – An Alabama man was arrested for allegedly trying to use a stolen identity to make a $45,000 purchase in Hattiesburg.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said 37-year-old John Chapman, of Linden, Alabama, is accused of trying to purchase a Polaris RXR side-by-side at Hattiesburg Cycles with a stolen identity and other information on Thursday, March 9.

Second teen charged after Hattiesburg mall shooting

HPD officials said officers found drugs in his possession when he was arrested.

He was charged with identity theft and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

