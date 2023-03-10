Open in App
Page Six

Cher and boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards kiss during red carpet debut

By Leah Bitsky,

5 days ago

They’re Cher-ing their love with the world.

Cher and Alexander “AE” Edwards loaded up on PDA while making their red carpet debut at the Versace fall 2023 fashion show at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles Thursday.

The 76-year-old singer and her 37-year-old boyfriend aggressively locked lips while posing for shutterbugs at the stylish, star-studded event.

Cher and the music producer looked smitten as they wrapped their arms around each other for photos. They both flashed cheerful smiles and flaunted their love for all to see.

Both wore head-to-toe Versace for the occasion, of course, with Edwards looking cool in all black; he paired a button-front jacket with a knit polo and dress pants, while the Goddess of Pop went glam in a metallic blue leather jacket embellished with studs and crystals layered atop a matching bondage-style catsuit and platform boots.

Cher and Alexander “AE” Edwards made their red carpet debut at the Versace fall 2023 fashion show.
FilmMagic
They made out on the red carpet for all to see.
MediaPunch / BACKGRID
They looked lovingly into each other’s eyes.
FilmMagic

The couple’s loved-up outing marked the first time they walked a red carpet together, hinting that they are more serious than ever.

As Page Six previously reported, Cher and Edwards sparked engagement rumors last December when he presented her with a massive diamond ring estimated to be worth $250,000 .

The “Believe” artist has yet to confirm or deny the rumors, but she further fueled engagement speculation when she flashed the sparkler during her New Year’s Eve celebration with AE .

She shared photos cuddling up to Edwards while celebrating 2023 on Twitter, writing, “Happy New Year Daddy.”

The two lovebirds giggled as photographers snapped away.
FilmMagic
Both rocked head-to-toe Versace for the high-fashion event.
FilmMagic

Cher also dragged the trolls who have been critical of their 39-year age gap, adding, “This should Send you Haters to The Part in Wizzard of OZ…WHEN DOROTHY THREW WATER ON THE wicked Witch & Melted her.”

And that wasn’t the first time she has defended their large difference in age.

They have been romantically linked since November 2022 when they were spotted holding hands while arriving at celebrity hotspot Craig’s in West Hollywood, sparking criticism from some on social media.

“As we All Know …I WASNT BORN YESTERDAY,& What I Know For Sure…There Are No Guarantees,” the “Mermaids” actress tweeted at the time.

The singer and music producer first sparked dating rumors last November.
GC Images
They fueled engagement rumors after he gave her a massive diamond ring.
Cher/Twitter

AE previously dated Amber Rose, with whom he shares a 3-year-old son named Slash .

The exes started dating in 2018 but broke up after three years together when he was caught cheating on the “Slut Walk” founder with several other women.

He later admitted to cheating on Rose , who also shares 10-year-old Sebastian with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa.

AE shares a child with ex-girlfriend Amber Rose.
Getty Images

Meanwhile, Cher was married to her longtime musical partner, Sonny Bono, from 1964 to 1975 and Gregg Allman from 1975 to 1979. She shared son Chaz, 54, with Bono and son Elijah, 46, with Allman.

