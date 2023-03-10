Cher and boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards kiss during red carpet debut

The 76-year-old singer and her 37-year-old boyfriend aggressively locked lips while posing for shutterbugs at the stylish, star-studded event.
Cher and the music producer looked smitten as they wrapped their arms around each other for photos. They both flashed cheerful smiles and flaunted their love for all to see.
Both wore head-to-toe Versace for the occasion, of course, with Edwards looking cool in all black; he paired a button-front jacket with a knit polo and dress pants, while the Goddess of Pop went glam in a metallic blue leather jacket embellished with studs and crystals layered atop a matching bondage-style catsuit and platform boots.
The couple’s loved-up outing marked the first time they walked a red carpet together, hinting that they are more serious than ever.
She shared photos cuddling up to Edwards while celebrating 2023 on Twitter, writing, “Happy New Year Daddy.”
Cher also dragged the trolls who have been critical of their 39-year age gap, adding, “This should Send you Haters to The Part in Wizzard of OZ…WHEN DOROTHY THREW WATER ON THE wicked Witch & Melted her.”
And that wasn’t the first time she has defended their large difference in age.
They have been romantically linked since November 2022 when they were spotted holding hands while arriving at celebrity hotspot Craig’s in West Hollywood, sparking criticism from some on social media.
“As we All Know …I WASNT BORN YESTERDAY,& What I Know For Sure…There Are No Guarantees,” the “Mermaids” actress tweeted at the time.
Comments / 0