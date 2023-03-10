Open in App
Alamo, TX
Alamo woman sentenced for drunk driving crash that killed teen

By Steven Masso,

5 days ago

PROGRESO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alamo woman was sentenced after a 2019 drunk driving crash that left an 18-year-old man dead.

Ashley Espinosa Castro was sentenced to 10 years in state jail on one count of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

Previous ValleyCentral reports stated that on Aug. 11, 2019, Castro ran a red light at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 1015 and Baker Road in Progreso.

Castro then collided with another vehicle, resulting in the death of Fidencio Deleon, the indictment stated. Two others were also seriously injured in the crash.

Records show that Castro signed a plea agreement on Wednesday. She was sentenced to 10 years on each of the three counts, and the sentences will run concurrently.

