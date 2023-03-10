UPDATE: Roadway re-opened following Lee County Crash

UPDATE 3/10/23 12:42 p.m.: ALEA says the scene is clear and the roadway is re-opened as of 12:41 p.m.
LEE COUNTY, Ala. ( WRBL ) — A two-vehicle crash in Lee County on Friday is causing a temporary highway blockage, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).
The crash on March 10 around 10:23 a.m. is leaving U.S. Route 29 near Lee County 390 closed for an undetermined amount of time.
ALEA troopers are on the scene investigating.
