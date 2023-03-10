Open in App
Lee County, AL
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Roadway re-opened following Lee County Crash

By Nicole Sanders,

5 days ago

UPDATE 3/10/23 12:42 p.m.: ALEA says the scene is clear and the roadway is re-opened as of 12:41 p.m.

LEE COUNTY, Ala. ( WRBL ) — A two-vehicle crash in Lee County on Friday is causing a temporary highway blockage, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

The crash on March 10 around 10:23 a.m. is leaving U.S. Route 29 near Lee County 390 closed for an undetermined amount of time.

76 underage spring break arrests in Florida

ALEA troopers are on the scene investigating.

WRBL News 3 will keep you updated with new details as they become available.

