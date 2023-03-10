Results are in. Sagemont basketball standout voted Broward High School Athlete of the Week

Sagemont boys’ basketball’s Tynan Becker is the Broward High School Athlete of the Week, as voted on by readers in our weekly poll.

Becker, a senior, scored 25 points, and shot 6 of 13 from 3-point range to lead the Lions to a 67-66 win over three-time defending state champion Orlando Christian Prep. It was Sagemont’s first state title since 2014 and third overall.

Becker also had 11 points and eight rebounds in Sagemont’s state semifinal win over North Florida Educational Institute

For the season, Becker averaged 14.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.6 steals per game.

Stoneman Douglas girls’ wrestling’s Gabriela Caro, Somerset Academy boys’ wrestling’s Kendrick Hodge and Western baseball’s Daniel Ortega rounded out this week’s participants.

The Miami Herald Athlete of the Week polls — now one each for Miami-Dade and Broward counties — open Sunday every week and close around 10 p.m. Thursday.