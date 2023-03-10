Results are in. Belen basketball standout repeats as Dade High School Athlete of the Week

For the second consecutive week, Belen Jesuit boys’ basketball’s Javi Rosell is the Dade High School Athlete of the Week, as voted on by readers in our weekly poll.

Rosell, a senior, scored 37 total points in the FHSAA Class 5A semifinals and championship last week in Lakeland, including 22 of the Wolverines’ 49 points during a 49-30 win over Daytona Beach Mainland that secured the school’s first state championship in the sport.

For the season, Rosell is averaged 13.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.2 steals per game.

Columbus boys’ basketball’s Cayden Boozer, South Dade boys’ wrestling’s Lawrence Rosario, Ransom Everglades softball’s Leah Maduro, Riviera Prep boys’ basketball’s Gustavo Guimaraes and Mater Lakes boys’ basketball’s Michael Bradley rounded out this week’s participants.

The Miami Herald Athlete of the Week polls — now one each for Miami-Dade and Broward counties — open Sunday every week and close around 10 p.m. Thursday.