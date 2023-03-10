Shots fired at Cass County deputy during early morning chase Friday through Grandview

Two suspects are in police custody after a Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy was allegedly shot at during a chase through Grandview early Friday.

The 22-year-old woman and 25-year-old man were detained after fleeing a traffic stop by officers around 3:30 a.m., according to a statement from the Grandview Police Department. Police say they attempted to stop the vehicle because it was believed to be associated with a theft at an Overland Park business.

The vehicle itself had been stolen from North Kansas City, according to a statement from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy began to chase the vehicle near Interstate 49 and 163rd Street in Belton. As the pursuit neared the 14200 block of the East Access Road in Grandview, an occupant of the vehicle began firing at the deputy, according to police.

The pursuit continued until the deputy was able to stop the suspect’s vehicle using a grappler device in the 13200 block of Byars Road. After the vehicle was stopped, both suspects ran from the vehicle and were soon captured.

Police say the man dropped a firearm as he fled from officers.

He was taken to the hospital and treated for a sprained ankle before being taken into custody, according to Grandview police.

The deputy who was shot at was not injured, the sheriff’s office indicated.

Authorities believe the suspects were involved in several thefts of businesses across the Kansas City metro. Stolen items and additional firearms were found inside the suspects’ vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Police have not released the names of the suspects.