Live music venue with Southern-inspired menu is expanding in Kansas City’s Westport

Nearly a year after opening, Nashville’s Tin Roof plans to expand in Westport.

The live music joint with a Southern-inspired menu, at 424 Westport Road, is taking a former music spot that has risen from the rubble in the same complex. The new space will have a stage and entrance along Broadway. It is scheduled to open before St. Patrick’s Day.

The two buildings will be connected through a patio. Tin Roof also is expanding its front patio along Westport Road. It is open during the construction.

“We like what we’ve done in Kansas City, the response we have gotten,” said Bob Franklin, CEO of Tin Roof. “And the second stage will allow us to get more acts in — local, regional — and we encourage them to reach out to us.”

Tin Roof at 424 Westport Road. Emily Curiel/ecuriel@kcstar.com

Popular menu items include its Nashville hot chicken sandwich — with just a touch of heat — served on Texas toast with ranch potato salad and pickles, along with its Street Corn quesadillas with jack cheese, charred corn, cotija, spicy mayo, rib rub, cilantro and lime.

The pandemic pushed back the opening by more than two years. It debuted in May .

Nashville live music joint opens in the heart of Westport with Southern-inspired menu

Then the landlord approached Tin Roof about taking over the former Riot Room space at 4048 Broadway. It closed in October 2021 after 13 years. The space also was the longtime home of live music venue the Hurricane.

With multiple venues closing, does live music have a future in Kansas City’s Westport?

But just weeks later, a Kansas City firetruck collided with a Honda CR-V. The vehicles crashed through the unoccupied building , which collapsed. Three people died, including a pedestrian.