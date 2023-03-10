Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Kansas City Star

Live music venue with Southern-inspired menu is expanding in Kansas City’s Westport

By Joyce Smith,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16C1Ps_0lEYJTd000

Nearly a year after opening, Nashville’s Tin Roof plans to expand in Westport.

The live music joint with a Southern-inspired menu, at 424 Westport Road, is taking a former music spot that has risen from the rubble in the same complex. The new space will have a stage and entrance along Broadway. It is scheduled to open before St. Patrick’s Day.

The two buildings will be connected through a patio. Tin Roof also is expanding its front patio along Westport Road. It is open during the construction.

“We like what we’ve done in Kansas City, the response we have gotten,” said Bob Franklin, CEO of Tin Roof. “And the second stage will allow us to get more acts in — local, regional — and we encourage them to reach out to us.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qELdu_0lEYJTd000
Tin Roof at 424 Westport Road. Emily Curiel/ecuriel@kcstar.com

Popular menu items include its Nashville hot chicken sandwich — with just a touch of heat — served on Texas toast with ranch potato salad and pickles, along with its Street Corn quesadillas with jack cheese, charred corn, cotija, spicy mayo, rib rub, cilantro and lime.

The pandemic pushed back the opening by more than two years. It debuted in May .

Nashville live music joint opens in the heart of Westport with Southern-inspired menu

Then the landlord approached Tin Roof about taking over the former Riot Room space at 4048 Broadway. It closed in October 2021 after 13 years. The space also was the longtime home of live music venue the Hurricane.

With multiple venues closing, does live music have a future in Kansas City’s Westport?

But just weeks later, a Kansas City firetruck collided with a Honda CR-V. The vehicles crashed through the unoccupied building , which collapsed. Three people died, including a pedestrian.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas City, MO newsLocal Kansas City, MO
Celebrate the return of spring with the return of the Country Club Plaza’s bunnies
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Power & Light has an Irish pub again: KC Hooley House opens in time for St. Pat’s Day
Kansas City, MO9 hours ago
Things to do in KC: St. Patrick’s Day, plus Blake Shelton, Comicon and ‘Hamilton’
Kansas City, MO16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Going to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Kansas City? Here’s time, route, parking info
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Almost 92, William Shatner is living long, prospering, and coming to Kansas City
Kansas City, MO10 hours ago
Kansas City area restaurants with health code violations: Taco Hangover, Jazz, more
Kansas City, MO12 hours ago
Praise to the goddess of porcelain bowls. KCI’s impact measured by women’s bathroom
Kansas City, MO16 hours ago
‘It’s like David and Goliath.’ A little team could triumph at Qlathe BBQ competition
Olathe, KS15 hours ago
Coming to KC: Tyrese and Trey Songz at T-Mobile Center, plus ‘Drag Race’ at Midland
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Good grief, why all the grumbling, Kansas City? Impressive new KCI Airport is a breeze | Opinion
Kansas City, MO16 hours ago
Would smelly garbage be tolerated if this shopping center wasn’t in south Kansas City? | Opinion
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Guide to Kansas City’s Planet Comicon: Celebrities, comic books, costumes, parties
Kansas City, MO9 hours ago
Price Chopper to open in shuttered Hy-Vee in Missouri
North Kansas City, MO2 days ago
KC Royals star Salvador Perez loved this restaurant. Now it’s getting a new location
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
‘Life of the party’: Greg Nave, music manager of Kansas City’s 7th Heaven, dies at 56
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Johnson County Italian restaurant ‘permanently closed’ after two decades
Leawood, KS1 day ago
Vigil, funeral plans for Kansas City teen found in pond
Gladstone, MO2 days ago
What should you eat at the new KCI airport terminal? I found three great options.
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Kansas City, let’s talk about trash on our highways. Where do you see the worst mess?
Kansas City, MO10 hours ago
Cities in KC metro will vote on how high weed taxes should be. What to expect on your ballot
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
World of Wheels, Henry Winkler drive into Kansas City this weekend. Here’s what to know
Kansas City, MO5 days ago
Person in custody after victim found in southeast Kansas City apartment Wednesday dies
Kansas City, MO4 hours ago
Snake Saturday celebrates St. Patrick's Day for 39th year
North Kansas City, MO4 days ago
This ‘Beyond Amazing’ Spider-Man exhibit is coming to Kansas City. Here’s what to expect
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Woman killed Tuesday night after disturbance in Kansas City’s Lykins neighborhood: Police
Kansas City, MO22 hours ago
Henry Winkler loved meeting Chiefs fans during visit to KC. The feeling was mutual
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
New restaurant, shops open at Kansas City’s Zona Rosa shopping district
Kansas City, MO6 days ago
One fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in Family Dollar parking lot in Kansas City: Police
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Chick-fil-A plans new $31M distribution center in Johnson County, opening next year
Olathe, KS1 day ago
Heartland Racewalkers Club scores at USATF National Masters Indoor Championships
Louisville, KY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy