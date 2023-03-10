Live music venue with Southern-inspired menu is expanding in Kansas City’s Westport
By Joyce Smith,
5 days ago
Nearly a year after opening, Nashville’s Tin Roof plans to expand in Westport.
The live music joint with a Southern-inspired menu, at 424 Westport Road, is taking a former music spot that has risen from the rubble in the same complex. The new space will have a stage and entrance along Broadway. It is scheduled to open before St. Patrick’s Day.
The two buildings will be connected through a patio. Tin Roof also is expanding its front patio along Westport Road. It is open during the construction.
“We like what we’ve done in Kansas City, the response we have gotten,” said Bob Franklin, CEO of Tin Roof. “And the second stage will allow us to get more acts in — local, regional — and we encourage them to reach out to us.”
Popular menu items include its Nashville hot chicken sandwich — with just a touch of heat — served on Texas toast with ranch potato salad and pickles, along with its Street Corn quesadillas with jack cheese, charred corn, cotija, spicy mayo, rib rub, cilantro and lime.
Then the landlord approached Tin Roof about taking over the former Riot Room space at 4048 Broadway. It closed in October 2021 after 13 years. The space also was the longtime home of live music venue the Hurricane.
