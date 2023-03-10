Open in App
Fresno, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno Police cruiser rammed after officers make traffic stop, police say

By John Houghton,

5 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A Fresno Police cruiser was rammed after officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed in southwest Fresno Friday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say around 5:45 a.m. officers observed a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. and Jensen Avenue.

According to police, the vehicle ran two red lights as officers followed the vehicle at a safe distance but did not initiate a traffic stop as they waited for additional units to assist.

Once the second unit arrived, officers say they made a traffic stop at Annadale and Fig avenues that turned into a short pursuit. The vehicle pulled into a market parking lot.

Officers say they were about to put their vehicle into park when the suspect vehicle made a U-turn and rammed his vehicle into one of the patrol vehicles.

Officers say they pursued the vehicle to Jensen Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. The suspect stopped his vehicle on his own, walked into the field, and was taken into custody without incident.

Police say they believe alcohol was involved. There was an open container in the vehicle, according to police.  A 39-year-old was arrested with multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon evading officers, hit and run, DUI, and open container in a vehicle.

