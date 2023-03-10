Open in App
Jupiter, FL
See more from this location?
WPTV West Palm Beach

Jupiter Irish Fest back this weekend

By T.A. Walker,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RtkN5_0lEYFgIP00

The third annual Jupiter Irish Fest returns to Abacoa Town Center in Jupiter on March 11 and March 12.

Gates open daily at 11 a.m. to authentic Irish food, drinks, culture, entertainment, and live music. Tickets are $5 and kids 12 and younger are free.

Having an authentic festival is important to organizer David McGovern.

"I wanted to bring Ireland to Abacoa [Town Center] and that's what we're doing. We've got the Irish dancers. We're gonna' have bagpipers, we've got authentic Irish music, picked up three bands from Ireland last night all flew in just for this event. We have all the foods that you love," said McGovern.

WATCH: WPTV gets Irish tri to vet the 'authentic' Irish food

WATCH: Irish Dancing featured this weekend

Tir Ne Greine dancers to perform at Jupiter Irish Fest

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Jupiter, FL newsLocal Jupiter, FL
US 1 bridge closure to create 'disaster' traffic concerns
Jupiter, FL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
TurtleFest returns to Juno Beach on Saturday
Juno Beach, FL1 day ago
World War II veterans from South Florida share emotional stories
Boca Raton, FL17 hours ago
New book vending machine allows library cardholders to check out books
West Palm Beach, FL9 hours ago
Lawns turning brown as lack of rain continues
West Palm Beach, FL2 days ago
5K set to fund Young Singers scholarships on Saturday
West Palm Beach, FL6 days ago
3 Florida Cities Make List of Places Where Multi-Millionaires Buy Second Homes
Boca Raton, FL15 hours ago
New Indian River County development sparks mixed reactions
Vero Beach, FL4 hours ago
Body found submerged by Okeechobee music concert goers: OCSO
Okeechobee, FL6 days ago
First responders highlight benefits of yoga
Boynton Beach, FL1 day ago
Electric bike fire prompts evacuation of TooJay's deli in Wellington
Wellington, FL3 days ago
Delray Beach voters elect pair of newcomers as commissioners
Delray Beach, FL1 day ago
Electrical fire put out at West Palm Beach boat marina
West Palm Beach, FL3 days ago
West Palm Beach woman calls Contact 5 about apartment covered in roaches
West Palm Beach, FL5 days ago
Car with 5 people inside crashes into home in Mangonia Park
West Palm Beach, FL2 days ago
Palm Beach County woman honored for her dedication to helping others
Riviera Beach, FL1 day ago
Abortion debate ever-present at Fort Pierce street corner
Fort Pierce, FL7 days ago
High school students say they should have freedom to read what they want
Vero Beach, FL6 days ago
SUV crashes into condo in Stuart, sending 2 to hospital
Stuart, FL4 days ago
Boat carrying migrants comes ashore in Boynton Beach
Boynton Beach, FL5 days ago
FPL volunteers help clean up at Loggerhead Marinelife
Juno Beach, FL4 days ago
Fashion designers Mark Badgley, James Mischka call Palm Beach home
Palm Beach, FL5 days ago
KINGS POINT CRAZY! Another Resident Arrested, Now Six In 2023
Delray Beach, FL4 days ago
Fort Pierce church raises money to help Ukraine war relief efforts
Fort Pierce, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy