abcnews4.com

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey: 'I will not be seeking re-election' By Joseph Erickson, 5 days ago

By Joseph Erickson, 5 days ago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — After 29 years of service, North Charleston city mayor Keith Summey announced Friday that he will not seek re-election. Summey, ...