Wade Hayes, Bryan White perform to raise funds for instrument loan program

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – This Saturday, stop by Owensboro for a concert benefiting a good cause.

Wade Hayes and Bryan White will be performing a country concert to help raise money for a free instrument loan program. According to the museum’s website , proceeds are to benefit the free instrument loan program offered by the Bluegrass Music Academy .

Officials say tickets are on sale now . The website says preferred seating is $30, and reserved seating is $25. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the concert begins at 7 p.m. Bar and concessions will be available.

Gretchen Ross interviewed the executive director of the Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum. Their interview is in the player above.

