Open in App
Tampa, FL
See more from this location?
WFLA

Gasparilla Music Festival returns in 2023

By R. McCullough,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qDxOy_0lEY7UOq00

TAMPA (WFLA) – Gasparilla Music Festival will return to Curtis Hizon Park on April 29 and 30.

The festival, usually held in late February, faced delays due to the infrastructure issues with Kiley Gardens and the parking garage under the park.

“We’re very excited we are able to move forward to Gasparilla Music Festival 2023. We had an issue in venue but were able to pivot and it seems to work for everyone,” said Dave Cox, Executive Director of the Gasparilla Music Foundation.

Cox said plans are for GMF to use two alternate downtown locations, within easy walking distance of Curtis Hixon Park, to host the smaller stages that would have occupied the Kiley Gardens area.

Lineups are expected to be announced the last week of March and tickets are now on-sale at https://gasparillamusic.com/ .  Past headline acts have included Brandi Carlile, Black Pumas, The Roots, Father John Misty, Margo Price and Cage the Elephant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OG6m8_0lEY7UOq00
Brandi Carlile and the Hanseroth brothers perform at Gasparilla Music Festival in Curtis Hixon Park in 2020.

Plans are for the February 2024 edition of GMF to be held at Julian B. Lane Park off North Boulevard.

The Gasprailla Music Foundation is a 501(c)-3 not-for-profit that supports music education in Tampa Bay area schools through its efforts to promote music education, including providing instruments to local school students.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tampa, FL newsLocal Tampa, FL
Tampa River O’ Green Fest rescheduled due to inclement weather
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Missing woman, 77, last seen at Tampa Hard Rock Casino
Tampa, FL8 hours ago
Rome Yard development to bring affordable housing to West Tampa
Tampa, FL23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Florida Strawberry Festival breaks attendance record with over 600,000 attendees
Plant City, FL1 day ago
St. Petersburg brings back Blockbuster nostalgia with new movie library
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
Why are yellow flags up at Clearwater beach?
Clearwater, FL2 days ago
Venice to ask Sarasota County to crack down on abandoned boats in Roberts Bay
Venice, FL5 hours ago
Dog, 11 puppies rescued after being dumped on side of Seffner road
Seffner, FL6 hours ago
Venice retirement community clubhouse goes up in flames
Venice, FL12 hours ago
PHOTOS: Florida police rescue young manatee from red tide
Venice, FL12 hours ago
‘Florida Man’ series to begin streaming on Netflix next month
Tampa, FL1 day ago
3 Bay area restaurants among Yelp’s 2023 ‘Top 100 US Restaurants’
Tampa, FL1 day ago
2 Tampa Bay residents found guilty of Capitol riot offenses
Plant City, FL5 hours ago
Meet ‘Remarkable Woman’ Dr. Robin Moore
Largo, FL13 hours ago
Child hospitalized after shooting in Tampa
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Pinellas Co. detectives issue Purple Alert for missing endangered 19-year-old woman
Saint Petersburg, FL11 hours ago
1 hurt in shooting at Clearwater surf shop; persons of interest sought
Clearwater, FL1 day ago
VIDEO: Pizza delivery driver helps 90-year-old woman after fall at South Tampa home
Tampa, FL2 days ago
1 killed inside Clearwater Surf Style; police looking for 3 persons of interest
Clearwater, FL12 hours ago
Tampa police looking for thieves who targeted Publix shoppers
Tampa, FL1 day ago
‘My family is suffering’: Cuban ambassador’s visit to Tampa draws protest at restaurant
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Lunchables may be headed to a school cafeteria near you
Tampa, FL9 hours ago
‘That ain’t a bunny’: Aldi customer finds package of misshapen marshmallows
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Safety Harbor Resort & Spa evacuated after sauna catches fire
Safety Harbor, FL1 day ago
Employee at ‘We Spy Coffee’ accused of video voyeurism in Tarpon Springs
Tarpon Springs, FL2 days ago
Man arrested after Clearwater surf shop shooting victim dies, police say
Clearwater, FL4 hours ago
Lightning beat Devils 4-1 to open 2-game set in New Jersey
Tampa, FL17 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy