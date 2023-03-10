1 hospitalized after Douglass Twp hit-and-run

DOUGLASS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 66-year-old man is hurt following a Tuesday morning hit-and-run crash in Douglass Township.

Around 10:30 a.m., deputies with the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Hillman Road north of Stanton Road after receiving reports that a man was hit and the vehicle drove off.

Responding deputies learned that a 66-year-old Stanton man was walking southbound on Hillamnd road on the east shoulder. A southbound vehicle crossed the center line and continued onto the shoulder, hitting the man.

The Stanton man was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. His condition is unknown.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle is described as a sport utility vehicle that is missing its driver’s side mirror. It is believed to be a Chevrolet/General Motors vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

