Douglass Township, PA
WOOD TV8

1 hospitalized after Douglass Twp hit-and-run

By Corinne Moore,

5 days ago

DOUGLASS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 66-year-old man is hurt following a Tuesday morning hit-and-run crash in Douglass Township.

Around 10:30 a.m., deputies with the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Hillman Road north of Stanton Road after receiving reports that a man was hit and the vehicle drove off.

Responding deputies learned that a 66-year-old Stanton man was walking southbound on Hillamnd road on the east shoulder. A southbound vehicle crossed the center line and continued onto the shoulder, hitting the man.

The Stanton man was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. His condition is unknown.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle is described as a sport utility vehicle that is missing its driver’s side mirror. It is believed to be a Chevrolet/General Motors vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

