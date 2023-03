buzzfeednews.com

Blac Chyna Has Reminded People About Tyga And Kylie Jenner’s Controversial Past Relationship After Heavily Insinuating That He Dated Her When She Was A Minor By Leyla Mohammed, 5 days ago

By Leyla Mohammed, 5 days ago

Blac Chyna is speaking out on her ex-partner Tyga’s controversial past relationship with Kylie Jenner. For those who need a quick refresher, Kylie and Tyga ...