Southwest Albuquerque house fire declared a ‘total loss’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Fire and Rescue fought a structure fire Friday morning, Mar. 10, around 9 a.m. in southwest Albuquerque. The fire burned on the 1000 block of Cerro Vista Rd. SW, near the Rio Grande River just north of Bridge Blvd.

The fire took place at a multi-residence home and many people have been displaced due to it. Crews were able to put the fire out, but BCFD says that the property appears to be a total loss. The fire department is working with the Red Cross to help the residents involved.

Everyone was able to evacuate the fire safely and no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

