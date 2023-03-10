Open in App
East Lansing, MI
WLNS

Can Tom Izzo bring his March Magic to the Big Ten Tournament?

By Audrey Dahlgren,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v53VM_0lEY3FY100

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The last time Michigan State basketball won the Big Ten Tournament was the 2018-19 season, when the Spartans held off rival Michigan in a 65-60 instant classic.

Head coach Tom Izzo is hoping to recreate some of that magic this weekend, as he strives to bring home a banner for every class who graduates.

Izzo talked to Audrey Dahlgren for the MSU Coaches Show about he’s feeling heading into the tournament, which begins Friday afternoon against Ohio State.

“I think we’re playing our best basketball. We’re definitely playing our best offensive basketball,” Izzo said. “Unfortunately, our defense has been a little offensive to me. “But you know, we’ve done it before. We’ve worked on it hard these last few days, and hopefully it’ll make a difference.”

The coach also discussed how the team has been shooting lights out from the field, and the mental challenges the Spartans have faced through the year.

You can watch the interview interview with Tom Izzo and Audrey Dahlgren by clicking the video player above.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

