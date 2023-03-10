Open in App
Los Angeles Times claims ‘white drivers’ polluting the air of ‘people of color’

By John Clark,

5 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WTVO) — The Los Angeles Times says “white drivers” are to blame for “polluting the air breathed by L.A.’s people of color,” citing a new report.

The report, titled, “ Local Inequities in the Relative Production of and Exposure to Vehicluar Pollution in Los Angeles ,” written by researchers from the University of Southern California, said “racial injustice in the exposure levels” of pollutants are poisoning people of color, because “residents [who] drive less are exposed to more air pollution, as are tracts with a less-White population.”

In a tweet promoting the story, the LA Times said “White drivers are polluting the air breathed by L.A.’s people of color.”

The study itself found that “Decades of racist planning decisions in Los Angeles have contributed to today’s injustices in transport, health, and environmental quality,” and “non-White and poor communities are disproportionately burdened with excess pollution.”

The study’s authors opined that “legalizing the construction of denser and more affordable housing in less-polluted, exclusive neighborhoods could reduce exposure disparities.”

Twitter labeled the Times’ tweet as False, noting that the “L.A. population is 48.4% Hispanic/Latino, 28.1% White only (not Hispanic).”

