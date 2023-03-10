Open in App
Smyrna, TN
What Now Nashville

Champy’s Famous Fried Chicken Opening Smyrna Location

By Caitlin Burke,

5 days ago

The popular Southern-style fried chicken restaurant Champy’s Chicken will open another Tennessee location later this year in Smyrna, just outside of Nashville, located at 835 Isabella Ln . Although a grand-opening date is too far out to determine, the owners are aiming to open by the end of 2023. Construction on the new building started in December 2022.

Champy’s is best known for the numerous accolades and awards it has received for its 40-year-old family recipes. Seth and Crissy Champion opened the first Champy’s Famous Fried Chicken in Chattanooga in June 2009. Seven additional locations later, Champy’s still delivers fried-to-order chicken, hand-rolled Mississippi tamales, homemade sides and desserts, and a fun and lighthearted atmosphere, according to its website .

What Now Nashville spoke with TJ Goonan , the franchise owner of the upcoming location in Smyrna, about the anticipation around the opening.

“We’re very excited about this opportunity that Seth and Crissy have given us to continue building one of the coolest brands in the south. We are pushing to open by the end of 2023, fingers crossed,” Goonan said.

Also noted was the importance of contributing to the sense of community that each Champy’s location is situated in, and bringing familiarity to the new space.

“We are family-owned, so there are several familiar faces that people can expect to see in the store every day at 835 Isabella, as well as our current location in Murfreesboro. They include my sister Samantha Newson, her husband Jonathan, myself and my wife Rachael, and my brother Caleb,” Goonan said.

“We are most excited about embracing and becoming a part of the community. Eating is so communal and we want to give folks a place they can gather with friends and family to make memories. Champy’s is so unique in that we get every facet of the community walking through the doors and our goal is that they can feel a connection to our food, friendly staff, and fun environment,” Goonan told What Now Nashville .

The menu at the newest Champy’s location is expected to serve its famous fried chicken meals, as well as a variety of sides such as baked beans, mashed potatoes with gravy, cole slaw and fried pickles. The location will also have a dessert menu and a selection of cold beers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bOFc5_0lEY1P3d00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DVi4F_0lEY1P3d00
Photo: @champyschicken on Instagram


