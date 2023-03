wvlt.tv

Volunteers needed to ‘Adopt-a-Cabin’ in Cades Cove, Park Service says By JT Thomas, 5 days ago

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park is looking for interested volunteers to ‘Adopt-a-Cabin’ in the Cades Cove park. Volunteers can be either ...