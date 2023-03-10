Open in App
Shohei Ohtani has two more hits as Japan gets WBC win

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49WHdr_0lEXwbLe00

TOKYO -- Shohei Ohtani doubled and singled for his second straight two-hit game and Japan overcame an early three-run deficit to rout South Korea 13-4 Friday night for its second straight win at the World Baseball Classic .

Ohtani was intentionally walked as Japan scored four runs in the third inning to take a 4-3 lead, doubled and scored in a two-run fifth and hit an RBI single in a five-run sixth. The two-way star is 4-for-7 with two doubles, three RBIs and four walks in Japan's two games while allowing one hit over four scoreless innings on the mound.

Masataka Yoshida had three hits and five RBIs for Japan. Yu Darvish got the win, allowing three runs -- two earned -- and three hits in three innings.

The Czech Republic defeated China 8-5 in the other Group B game as Martin Muzik hit a go-ahead, three-run homer following a double by his brother Matej in a four-run top of the ninth.

In Group A, Cuba beat Panama 13-4 as Yoan Moncada and Yadil Mujica drove in four runs each, and host Taiwan defeated Italy 11-7.

