Saint Bonaventure, NY
Jim Crowley to coach Bonnies women's hoops for second time

5 days ago

OLEAN, N.Y. -- St. Bonaventure turned to its past on Friday in hiring Jim Crowley to take over the women's basketball team for a second time.

Crowley returns to Olean, New York, where he set the program record for victories in going 258-231 from 2000 to 2016 and led the Bonnies to their only two NCAA tournament appearances, including a Sweet 16 berth in 2012. He left St. Bonaventure to coach at Providence , where he and the school agreed to part ways Tuesday following a 13-19 season.

The 52-year-old Crowley finished with an 85-125 record and one postseason berth (WNIT in 2019) over seven seasons with the Friars.

At St. Bonaventure, he takes over for Jesse Fleming, who succeeded Crowley in 2017. Fleming was fired in January, with Erica Morrow closing the season as interim coach. The Bonnies finished the season with a 6-26 record, marking the sixth time in seven seasons they failed to win 10 games.

"Bonaventure is home. It never left me. The people, the memories and the spirit have always been in me," Crowley said in a statement. "It isn't just a place; it's a feeling; it's a community that's unmatched. I'm thrilled to come back."

