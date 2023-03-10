Did Anyone Else Catch This Editing Error in ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3?

*Warning: Minor spoilers ahead*

Once upon a time, a Starbucks coffee cup made its surprise debut in the eighth season of HBO’s Game of Thrones . And now, the popular Netflix teen drama, Outer Banks, has fallen victim to an editing error.

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

During the second episode of Outer Banks season three (which is in the top 10 shows on Netflix right now ), Kiara (Madison Bailey) and Rafe Cameron (Drew Starkey) are trying to run away from Vaux Hall. To ensure their escape, they attempt to jump onto a moving truck carrying cargo.

But, some eagle-eyed fans noticed that something was completely off with the scene, more specifically the actors. In a TikTok video posted by a fan on Friday, February 24, the scene shows two male stunt doubles jumping into the truck instead of the two actors—and yup, we watched this clip over and over.

According to E! News , Outer Banks fans have noticed more editing mistakes throughout the season. For example, in one episode, Pope (played by Jonathan Daviss) and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) are riding on a motorcycle, and fans pointed out that Daviss’s stunt double didn’t bear any resemblance to the actor.

Netflix’s Outer Banks is just one of many shows that have experienced minor editing errors. Back in February, fans of the breakout HBO series The Last of Us called out an editing mistake in episode six.

The scene under scrutiny shows members of the crew standing in a camera shot. A fan on Twitter shared a screenshot where we see the crewmembers standing under a tree, completely dressed in black outfits.

At least in everyone's defense, none of these are quite as glaring as that Starbucks cup...

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here .

‘Outer Banks’ Review: Season 3 Might Just Be the Best Season Yet