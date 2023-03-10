Police ask for witnesses in Southington Interstate 84 East tractor-trailer crash

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are asking for witnesses of a crash on Interstate 84 East in Southington to come forward.
The crash, which involved a tractor-trailer, happened around 11:10 a.m. Friday between Exits 32 and 33.
A 2003 Acura RSX was driving behind the tractor-trailer when the Acura’s driver lost control of their vehicle and hit the tractor-trailer, according to a crash report.
The tractor-trailer's driver was not injured. The Acura's driver has a "suspected serious injury," according to a crash report.
