Open in App
Southington, CT
See more from this location?
WTNH

Police ask for witnesses in Southington Interstate 84 East tractor-trailer crash

By Braley DodsonJenn Brink,

5 days ago

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are asking for witnesses of a crash on Interstate 84 East in Southington to come forward.

The crash, which involved a tractor-trailer, happened around 11:10 a.m. Friday between Exits 32 and 33.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GHpmn_0lEXtnpj00

A 2003 Acura RSX was driving behind the tractor-trailer when the Acura’s driver lost control of their vehicle and hit the tractor-trailer, according to a crash report.

The tractor-trailer’s driver was not injured. The Acura’s driver has a “suspected serious injury,” according to a crash report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Connecticut State newsLocal Connecticut State
Rt. 8 in Shelton reopens after car overturns
Shelton, CT17 hours ago
Rt. 8 reopens following over-turned crash in Shelton
Shelton, CT17 hours ago
Crashes Cause Issues on Connecticut Roads
East Hartford, CT1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
I-91 North Off-Ramp in Hartford Reopens After Crash
Hartford, CT13 hours ago
Car mangled in Bridgeport crash; injuries unknown
Bridgeport, CT1 day ago
Connecticut State Police trooper allegedly let a 3rd party access police systems
Middletown, CT6 hours ago
Witnesses Sought: I-84 Collision Injures Southington Man
Southington, CT2 days ago
Fatal Crash: Woman ID'd As Victim Of 2-Vehicle Collision In Meriden
Meriden, CT2 days ago
Police Investigating Death Of Popular Westport Chef Outside Of Restaurant
Westport, CT8 hours ago
CT Woman Accused Of Dropping Infant While Drunk
Milford, CT1 day ago
Windsor Locks man arrested for two bomb threats at elementary schools
Windsor Locks, CT17 hours ago
19-year-old man wounded in Hartford shooting
Hartford, CT1 day ago
18-year-old shot in Cromwell
Cromwell, CT2 days ago
Woman dies in crash on Main Street in Meriden
Meriden, CT3 days ago
4-Year-Old Killed In Bridgeport Car Crash Was 'Wild Man,' Family Says
Bridgeport, CT2 days ago
Police ID Woman Killed in Meriden Crash
Meriden, CT3 days ago
Man accused of recording underage girl ID’d as DOC officer
Enfield, CT12 hours ago
Police release name of 39-year-old man found dead in his home after well-being check
Middletown, CT12 hours ago
Information Sought: 18-Year-Old Found Shot On Busy Cromwell Roadway
Cromwell, CT2 days ago
39-Yr-Old Shot Dead In Hamden Industrial Park
Hamden, CT2 days ago
Police search for Centereach teen missing for over 72 hours
Centereach, NY1 day ago
Three hospitalized after Plainfield car crash
Plainfield, CT4 days ago
Second murder on same Hartford block in days
Hartford, CT2 days ago
PHOTOS: Ledyard police seek to identify man who burglarized, vandalized church
Ledyard, CT2 days ago
Bloomfield man killed in early morning shooting in Hartford
Hartford, CT3 days ago
This CT Psychiatric Hospital Will Give You the Creeps
Portland, CT1 day ago
Hartford police investigate homicide on Albany Ave
Hartford, CT3 days ago
Newborn found dead in Norwalk was put in trash bag while still alive, court records say
Norwalk, CT1 day ago
Setauket Man Killed In Vermont Crash
Cavendish, VT3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy